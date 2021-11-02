Grading the Jets' Trade For OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Trading backup tight end Dan Brown to the Chiefs, New York added a veteran guard that's poised to provide depth and competition up front for the rest of the season.

It wasn't a splashy move for the Jets, but trading for offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Chiefs is looking like a solid acquisition.

New York added the veteran guard before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, sending backup tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in the deal.

We know what the Jets are getting off the field in Duvernay-Tardif. He has a medical degree and opted out of last season to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what is New York getting up front between the lines?

Even if the guard hasn't played since the 2019 season, he's healthy now and poised to provide some depth and competition in New York's offensive line room.

That in mind, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated praised the Jets for this move while grading each trade deadline deal on Tuesday...

Grade for Jets: A- Grade for Chiefs: C- This is a fun player-for-player swap that gives the Jets something they desperately need: more offensive line help. Duvernay-Tardif seems to fit the mold of what general manager Joe Douglas is looking for. His entire front is packed full of heady grinders who can eventually ease the mental dirty work necessary for Zach Wilson to succeed up front. While Duvernay-Tardif is aging out of his peak window, he is a worthwhile gamble after he became expendable in Kansas City after a handful of solid seasons. That unit is better than people are talking about right now.



Brown is a former converted wide receiver with solid hands who has not been able to see the field on the Jets’ roster, but could be there to supplant rookie Noah Gray, who has seen some increased usage as a No. 2 tight end in recent weeks.

It's also worth noting that New York's starting right guard Greg Van Roten has struggled over the first eight weeks of this season. Depending on how quickly Duvernay-Tardif can adjust to this new offense, perhaps the ex-Chiefs lineman is a better option at the position going forward, providing protection for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson (or backup extraordinaire Mike White).

Duvernay-Tardif's playing time going forward will have an impact on this trade's grade as well. Brown didn't factor into New York's offense, but he was a consistent contributor on special teams.

Either way, both those two players involved in this trade are free agents at the end of this season. For the Jets, it never hurts to have an additional experienced asset on the offensive line.

