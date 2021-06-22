Jets Have 'Most Improved Receiving Corps' in NFL

Across the entire organization, it's clear the Jets have taken steps in the right direction from their two-win season a year ago.

At one position, however, the improvements that New York has made have been the best of any team in the NFL.

PFF recently ranked the teams that have taken the biggest strides in the quality of their wide receiver rooms, placing the Jets atop their list.

Rationalizing the decision to say the Jets have the "most improved receiving corps," PFF mentioned second-rounder Elijah Moore, free agent acquisitions Corey Davis and Keelan Cole along with fourth-round running back Michael Carter.

That's without singling out second-year wideout Denzel Mims and Jameson Crowder, who recently rejoined the team after restructuring his contract.

Here's more from Ben Linsey of PFF:

Moore’s combination of speed, quicks and toughness is ideal inside, but I wouldn’t pigeonhole him in the slot just yet. Few receivers in college football were more productive than Moore in 2020. He put up over 80 receptions and nearly 1,200 receiving yards in just eight games with the Rebels.



Free-agent acquisitions Corey Davis and Keelan Cole might not be true No. 1 options, but they can improve this passing offense. Davis was one of the top free-agent wide receivers on the market. He has come up big in contested catch situations these last few years and is coming off a career-high 85.3 PFF grade last season in Tennessee. Cole brings some inside-outside versatility, having played both roles in Jacksonville.



Fourth-round running back selection Michael Carter is worth a mention, as well. Carter earned an 88.6 receiving grade with UNC in 2020, and as the PFF Draft Guide puts it, he’s an accomplished receiver who can pants linebackers in coverage.



Between those additions to the receiving corps and the Alijah Vera-Tucker pick to solidify the offensive line, New York is building around Zach Wilson the right way. It’s the opposite approach to the one they took with Sam Darnold.

That last line is the biggest takeaway from this discussion. Sam Darnold struggled in a Jets uniform, in part because the organization didn't properly lift him up with talented weapons at his disposal. Zach Wilson hasn't taken an NFL snap yet, but general manager Joe Douglas and his team are making a clear effort to create an environment where Wilson can succeed.

If you're curious, PFF ranked the Giants, Ravens, Dolphins and Patriots (in that order behind Gang Green) as teams that have also made vast improvements in their wide receiver rooms this offseason.

