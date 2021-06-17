Jamison Crowder Eager to Play Key Role For Jets After Taking Pay Cut

Although it may come as a surprise for many fans, the Jets wide receiver room looks deep.

Elijah Moore has already been flashing his potential, Braxton Berrios has been excellent in practice, new signing Corey Davis will make an immediate impact, and Denzel Mims is primed for a breakout sophomore season.

Now, New York is adding another weapon to the mix, and he is no slouch. Jamison Crowder, the team’s leading receiver in 2020, made his return to the team Tuesday, after agreeing to a restructured deal with the front office. With so many new faces on the roster and within the coaching staff, a familiar face in the facility is certainly a welcome sight.

The Jets asked Crowder to take a pay cut, holding all the leverage with a non-guaranteed contract. In a press conference this week, the former Duke standout admitted that he was “a little bit surprised” by the request, but repeatedly asserted that he is focused on getting back to work on the field.

“I’m here now so, just ready to rock out, man,” said Crowder on Tuesday with a big smile.

After the Jets ranked last offensively in each of the wideout’s first two years with the team, the 27-year-old is looking forward to joining what appears to be a far more talented offense. Plus, he's not particularly bothered by the likely reduction in opportunities.

When the system is working properly, Crowder points out, everyone will have a chance to shine.

“I definitely think that if we can get things right with the offense, everybody can eat, and we can have a successful season especially on the offensive side of the football," Crowder said. "I’ve been in an offense with Washington where we had three or four really talented guys, [Desean Jackson], Pierre [Garcon], Jordan Reed, myself, and a couple other guys, so I’ve been in a system where we have a lot of talent [before].”

That offense he was a part of, when Sean McVay—now head coach of the Rams—was offensive coordinator, bears immense similarity to the one utilized by Mike LaFleur. Crowder feels very familiar with the scheme, and believes the adjustment simply comes down to learning the terminology. He highlighted the impact of the run-first mentality in the wide zone structure.

“[In] my days in Washington, a lot of it was predicated off the run," he explained. "If you can run the football, any offense will have success. Obviously, the defense has to load the box, and that opens up opportunities down the field for receivers on the outside.”

Not only will Crowder be a big part of the Jets success this year because of his prior experience in the offense, but he will also serve as a key veteran presence on an offense with a multitude of young, inexperienced players.

It's a relief that Crowder will remain with Gang Green. Look for him to play a role in facilitating a major team culture shift.

