Robert Saleh Explains Why the Jets Haven't Added a Veteran Quarterback This Offseason

The Jets have youth and inexperience interspersed across their entire roster. No position has less professional experience, however, than the quarterback room.

Between No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, 2020 fourth-round pick James Morgan and 26-year-old Mike White, no quarterback on New York's roster has ever taken a snap in the NFL.

Head coach Robert Saleh isn't worried about the lack of a veteran presence this offseason leading up to training camp, though. In fact, he's excited to give those three aforementioned quarterbacks an opportunity to improve with consistent opportunities.

"There's a lot of reps to be had for them to see where they're at because they deserve that opportunity to showcase who they are," Saleh told reporters this past week. "There's a balancing act there."

The Jets have come up in rumors surrounding a handful of vets this offseason, whether it be for a trade or signing a free agent. Even if Wilson is poised to start in Week 1 and beyond, it's common to see teams pair rookie quarterbacks with a veteran, giving fresh faces an asset to help show them the ropes throughout their first year out of school.

Saleh explained that while adding a veteran can be beneficial, they need to be familiar with the club's offense. If not, more work needs to be done, deterring coaches from focusing on youngsters that need more hands-on tutelage.

"There's a match that has to happen. There's a scheme familiarity that has to happen. If you just bring in a veteran who doesn't know anything about your scheme, he's learning just like the rookie is," Saleh explained.

The head coach added that beyond the comfort of having a backup, in case Wilson were to get hurt, there isn't too much value in adding a veteran at this point. Nonetheless, the head coach isn't ruling it out in the long run.

"Once these minicamps are over, we'll sit down with Joe [Douglas] again and we'll have a conversation about where the roster is and we'll make the decision during the next few weeks."

