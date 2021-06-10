Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search
Robert Saleh Sports Islanders Jersey During Jets Presser

Robert Saleh Sports Islanders Jersey During Jets Presser

Author:
Publish date:

New York Jets

The New York Islanders advanced to the semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-2 Game 6 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was quick to display his approval. 

In his Thursday morning press conference, the 42-year-old proudly donned an Islanders jersey, telling reporters, “I support all New York teams.” 

Saleh and his players seem to have developed a particular fondness for Long Island’s hockey team. Zach Wilson and members of his offensive line have made their presence felt at two games during the Islanders playoff run. 

Zach Wilson, Jets' Offensive Line Cheer on Islanders at Nassau Coliseum

Attending Game 4 in both the first round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Bruins matchup, the crew has been seen cheering boisterously for the Isles, frequently igniting roars from the Islander faithful. 

Saleh attended Game 3 of the Bruins series, and was shown on the Jumbotron pumping up the crowd. It is clear that new arrivals to the Big Apple like Saleh and Wilson are embracing the city’s sporting culture. 

Embracing New York’s energy will make them all the more popular among Jets fans. As the Islanders prepare for a tough semifinal matchup against the reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning, expect to see Saleh and his players at Nassau Coliseum supporting the Ice-Landers.  

MORE:

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more. 

Jets head coach Robert Saleh wears Islanders jersey
News

Robert Saleh Sports Islanders Jersey During Jets Presser

Jets QB Zach Wilson dropping back in OTAs
News

Highlights From Zach Wilson's Latest Impressive Showing at OTAs

Lions LB Jarrad Davis
News

'Call it a Rebirth': Jarrad Davis Relishing Fresh Start With Jets

Washington Football Team offensive lineman Morgan Moses
News

Jets Interested in Signing Veteran Right Tackle Morgan Moses

Jets WR Elijah Moore at rookie mini camp
News

How Elijah Moore Is Adjusting to New Offense, Life in NFL

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws pass
News

NFL Insider Reveals What Sets Zach Wilson Apart From Other Rookie Quarterbacks

Bengals edge rusher Carl Lawson
News

Why Carl Lawson Is Poised to Have a Career Year on the Jets' Defensive Line

Jamison Crowder Jets WR
News

Jets' Crowder Negotiating Contract, Absent at OTAs