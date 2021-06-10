Robert Saleh Sports Islanders Jersey During Jets Presser

The New York Islanders advanced to the semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-2 Game 6 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was quick to display his approval.

In his Thursday morning press conference, the 42-year-old proudly donned an Islanders jersey, telling reporters, “I support all New York teams.”

Saleh and his players seem to have developed a particular fondness for Long Island’s hockey team. Zach Wilson and members of his offensive line have made their presence felt at two games during the Islanders playoff run.

Zach Wilson, Jets' Offensive Line Cheer on Islanders at Nassau Coliseum

Attending Game 4 in both the first round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Bruins matchup, the crew has been seen cheering boisterously for the Isles, frequently igniting roars from the Islander faithful.

Saleh attended Game 3 of the Bruins series, and was shown on the Jumbotron pumping up the crowd. It is clear that new arrivals to the Big Apple like Saleh and Wilson are embracing the city’s sporting culture.

Embracing New York’s energy will make them all the more popular among Jets fans. As the Islanders prepare for a tough semifinal matchup against the reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning, expect to see Saleh and his players at Nassau Coliseum supporting the Ice-Landers.

