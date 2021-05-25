Zach Wilson, Jets' Offensive Line Cheer on Islanders at Nassau Coliseum

Zach Wilson is preparing to take the reins of the Jets franchise, adjusting to life as the starting quarterback. In the locker room, at least, the 21-year old seems to be acclimating just fine.

Wilson and his offensive lineman traveled to Long Island to watch the New York Islanders face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday in Game 4 of their first-round series. It didn't take long for them to make their presence felt.

Videos circulated on social media of the squad of teammates, stationed close to the ice, passionately cheering for the Isles. Lineman Dan Feeney was seen chugging a beer behind the glass, with his quarterback boisterously cheering him on beside him.

It's clear the No. 2 overall pick has already established strong relationships with his protection, a great sign for Jets fans. Not only does he already seem close with his teammates, but he is quickly endearing himself to New York's fans, cheering on the other franchises in the sporting mecca that is the Big Apple.

In the end, the Jets players, and Islanders fans across New York had lots to cheer about, as the home team dominated on their way to a 4-1 victory. This gave them a 2-1 lead in the series, a series which they now lead 3-2 after a thrilling double OT victory on Monday night.

Wilson and his O-line will hope to translate their chemistry as fans off the field onto the gridiron this fall as they look to turn Gang Green in the right direction and give their fan base something to be excited about going forward.

