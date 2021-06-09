Highlights From Zach Wilson's Latest Impressive Showing at OTAs

The Jets front office is banking on Zach Wilson being their quarterback for years to come. Tuesday, the young phenom showed a glimpse of what Joe Douglas and Co. saw in him coming out of BYU.

Reporters in attendance at practice Tuesday, like The Athletic’s Connor Hughes and DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News, were raving about Wilson’s performance on social media, calling it his best practice of OTAs.

Right out of the gate, the 21-year-old showed off his deep-ball accuracy. On the first snap in 11 on 11 play, Wilson connected with fellow rookie Elijah Moore, who has been very impressive in OTAs by all accounts, on a long pass play along the sideline, over the outstretched hand of corner Bryce Hall.

It left those watching in awe.

Later in practice, the Utah native found slot receiver Braxton Berrios on multiple throws in tight windows, including one between two defenders over the middle.

Then, with his final toss of the first practice period, Wilson found Keelan Cole on a deep throw across the field, putting the ball in a perfect spot.

Multiple media members pointed out that Gang Green’s starting QB is already playing beyond what one would expect from a rookie, particularly considering it is only June.

Indications are that his development is accelerating rapidly, an extremely promising sight for Jets fans. Seemingly establishing a partnership with Moore almost immediately, the future in New York looks especially bright at the moment.

