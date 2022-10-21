Jets Host Two-Time Pro Bowl DT For Visit, Could Add Veteran to Stacked D-Line Room

The Jets hosted veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph for a visit on Friday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Joseph, 34, is a two-time Pro Bowler and former second-round pick. He's a Super Bowl champion, with the Giants back in 2011, and has plenty of experience, looking to embark on his 13th season in the NFL.

The defensive tackle was in his prime with the Vikings in 2016 and 2017, during a six-year stint with Minnesota. Over the last two seasons, Joseph has racked up 63 tackles over 30 games with the Chargers.

New York's strongest position group is their defensive line room, a unit that features rising starts, youngsters and proven veterans. That doesn't mean the Jets are satisfied with that unit, though. In this league, there's always room for more talent, especially guys that have seen it all in this league and can continue to help younger players develop.

Garafolo said he spoke to a source within the Jets organization after Joseph stopped by on Friday, asking how many defensive linemen this team needs. The reply was "all of them."

The Jets find themselves in a unique position through six games, in a spot where they can legitimately make the postseason if they can maintain their winning ways. It's even more challenging to continue playing well after a hot, surprising start. If another veteran asset like Joseph can contribute in bringing the best out of this defensive front—part of a deep rotation that's been wreaking havoc up front this year—then it seems like a solid move to make.

