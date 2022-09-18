Jets Inactives vs. Browns: C.J. Uzomah and a Surprise

Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh mentioned that C.J. Uzomah would be a game-time decision in Week 2 after the tight end suffered a hamstring injury in practice.

When it was announced on Saturday that reserve tight end Kenny Yeboah had been elevated from the practice squad, Uzomah's fate was already crystal clear.

The veteran tight end, who didn't play a role for New York in their Week 1 loss to the Ravens, will sit out for Sunday against the Browns, one of seven Jets players that are officially inactive in Cleveland.

Here's the full list of inactive assets for the Jets:

QB Zach Wilson

WR Denzel Mims

CB Bryce Hall

DL Bryce Huff

OL Conor McDermott

TE Lawrence Cager

TE C.J. Uzomah

Seeing Zach Wilson's name on there is no surprise. The quarterback is expected to be sidelined at least until Week 4 when the Jets travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, still working back from knee surgery.

One notable name on this list, however, is cornerback Bryce Hall. The third-year defensive back was poised to play a key role in New York's secondary when he was drafted back in 2020, part of general manager Joe Douglas' first class. With rookie Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed leading the way at cornerback, and after Hall allowed a touchdown pass in one of his few opportunities last week, evidently the coaching staff doesn't feel Hall's presence is necessary at the moment.

Same goes for wideout Denzel Mims, another member of Douglas' first draft class. Mims was a second-round pick—who recently requested a trade from a lack of playing time—while Hall was picked in the fifth round.

With Uzomah and Lawrence Cager inactive, New York is rolling with a tight end room that includes Tyler Conklin (who had a touchdown grab in Week 1), rookie Jeremy Ruckert and Yeboah. Ruckert will be making his NFL debut after he was a healthy scratch a week ago.

On the offensive line, New York elevated Grant Hermanns from the practice squad this weekend. He'll provide some depth up front with Conor McDermott inactive.

