Veteran Linebacker Jordan Jenkins Is Among Five Jets Ruled Out vs. Seahawks

As the Jets prepare for their 13th game of the season, head coach Adam Gase revealed that five contributors have officially been ruled out for Sunday in Seattle

On Friday, before New York's third workout of the week, Gase announced that safety Ashtyn Davis, defensive back Bennett Jackson, guard Greg Van Roten, wideout Denzel Mims and veteran linebacker Jordan Jenkins will all sit against the Seahawks.

Davis (foot), Jackson (hamstring) and Van Roten (toe) each sustained injuries last Sunday in New York's gut-wrenching loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Each of those three could potentially be out for the rest of the season.

Mims will miss a game for the first time since his debut back in Week 7 after managing a personal family emergency back home in Texas. He's healthy and able to play, but won't be eligible due to COVID-19 protocols.

Lastly, Jenkins (shoulder) will sit this week. Gase had praised the veteran's toughness and durability earlier in the week, explaining that Jenkins got hurt on Sunday but was attempting to fight through the injury this week. Unfortunately, the shoulder discomfort was enough to keep him on the sidelines.

"He wanted to try to go this week, it’s just really his range of motion is not where he needs it to be, to be able to play at the level he needs to play at," Gase said in a Zoom call on Friday morning. "It’s easy when he explains kind of what he’s feeling and where he’s feeling it at and kind of where he can get to and how far back he can bring his arm and things like that.

"This is the best decision, really for him and us because I mean him going out there and really playing with one arm, I mean that’s not fair to either of us, as far as the team or him. So, we thought this was the best decision to make as far as giving him another week to kind of get ready."

For Jenkins' standards, the linebacker has had a bit of a down year. The 26-year-old in his sixth season has 32 tackles across 12 games played. He's struggled to get into the backfield, though, as Jenkins has only two sacks and six quarterback hits (when he's had more than seven and 13, respectively, in each of his last two seasons).

Asked if Jenkins being banged up throughout the season has had a factor in his numbers, Gase said the linebacker is "as tough as they come."

"I don’t know if you saw at the end of the half [against Las Vegas], I think it was last play of the half, you see a guy come off the field like that where it does not look like his shoulder is intact," Gase said on Thursday. "He was able to go back out there and finish the game. He’s in a lot of pain and obviously his movement isn’t great right now, so we’ll kind of see how the rest of the week plays out. He is as tough as they come though. I would not be surprised if he makes it to the game this week, but I think he’ll be back at some point.

As of Friday morning, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, offensive lineman Pat Elflein and running back Frank Gore (who is still in concussion protocol) are questionable for Week 14.

