Jets' Denzel Mims Has 'Family Emergency', Could Miss Sunday's Game

The rookie wide receiver is managing a "personal issue" according to Jets head coach Adam Gase. His status for Sunday is up in the air.
When the Jets travel to Seattle this weekend, still in pursuit of their first win in 2020, they may be without their standout rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims.

Mims is currently managing a "personal issue," per Jets head coach Adam Gase. His status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is in question.

"That's as far as I can really talk about that right now," Gase said in a Zoom call with reporters before New York's first practice of the week on Wednesday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided a bit more clarity to the situation, tweeting that Mims has returned to his home in Texas for a "family emergency."

While the 23-year-old may be ready and able to play this weekend, Mims and the Jets have to keep the NFL's COVID-19 protocols in mind. If Mims can't return in time to be tested a sufficient amount (and, of course, have his tests come back negative) then he won't be able to play.

Since Mims made his professional debut in Week 7, he's been one of the best young wideouts in the league and a spark for this Jets offense. Through six games, Mims has 19 catches and 324 total receiving yards. The Baylor product and second-rounder from this year's draft has been targeted 36 times thus far.

Mims has had 40-plus receiving yards in each of his first six career games. He's just the seventh player since the NFL merger in 1970 to start his career with six straight games of 40 receiving yards or more. 

