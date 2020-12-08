Two Key Jets Contributors Could Miss Rest of Season With Injuries Sustained vs. Raiders

Not only was the end of the Jets latest loss heartbreaking, but two key contributors who had previously exited the game due to injury may be out for the rest of the season.

Right guard Greg Van Roten and rookie safety Ashtyn Davis—as well as veteran defensive back Bennett Jackson—are in jeopardy of missing the rest of the year due to injuries sustained against the Raiders on Sunday.

"Right now all three of those guys, the time frame, I’m still trying to figure out, but we could be in a situation where all three of those guys may be out to the rest of the season," Gase said.

Van Roten hadn't missed a snap all season long entering Week 13. He was on the offensive line for just 12 plays on Sunday, leaving the game early with a toe injury, per Gase. Davis, New York's third-rounder from this year's draft, came out later in the contest with a foot injury.

The veteran Van Roten has been the ultimate example of durability this year, but Davis has been an integral piece of New York's secondary in recent weeks. Since Bradley McDougal got hurt in Week 7—the defensive back the Jets got back in the Jamal Adams trade with Seattle this offseason—Davis has started every game at safety.

In 10 total games played this season, Davis has 36 tackles, one pass deflection, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss. He's been gathering plenty of experience surrounded by multiple rookies in the Jets' secondary, like Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson, who wasn't able to keep up with Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III for Sunday's game-winning touchdown.

Safety Marcus Maye has been holding it down at safety all season long, playing in all 12 games this season. If Davis does in fact miss the rest of the year, expect fifth-year defensive back Matthias Farley to get more playing time.

Meanwhile, on the offensive line, Van Roten's injury opens the door for Pat Elflein to remain in the lineup, even if left guard Alex Lewis is able to return from the non-football injury list. Veteran guard Josh Andrews was the lineman that replaced Van Roten on Sunday. Odds are he'll continue to fill in going forward.

If Van Roten and Davis end up on the injured reserve, they'd join the likes of corner Bless Austin, linebacker Blake Cashman, kicker Sam Ficken, McDougal, running back La'Mical Perine and corner Brian Poole.

