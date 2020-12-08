HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Two Key Jets Contributors Could Miss Rest of Season With Injuries Sustained vs. Raiders

Author:
Publish date:

Not only was the end of the Jets latest loss heartbreaking, but two key contributors who had previously exited the game due to injury may be out for the rest of the season.

Right guard Greg Van Roten and rookie safety Ashtyn Davis—as well as veteran defensive back Bennett Jackson—are in jeopardy of missing the rest of the year due to injuries sustained against the Raiders on Sunday.

"Right now all three of those guys, the time frame, I’m still trying to figure out, but we could be in a situation where all three of those guys may be out to the rest of the season," Gase said.

Van Roten hadn't missed a snap all season long entering Week 13. He was on the offensive line for just 12 plays on Sunday, leaving the game early with a toe injury, per Gase. Davis, New York's third-rounder from this year's draft, came out later in the contest with a foot injury. 

The veteran Van Roten has been the ultimate example of durability this year, but Davis has been an integral piece of New York's secondary in recent weeks. Since Bradley McDougal got hurt in Week 7—the defensive back the Jets got back in the Jamal Adams trade with Seattle this offseason—Davis has started every game at safety.

READ: Jets Provide Discouraging Injury Update on Safety Bradley McDougal

In 10 total games played this season, Davis has 36 tackles, one pass deflection, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss. He's been gathering plenty of experience surrounded by multiple rookies in the Jets' secondary, like Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson, who wasn't able to keep up with Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III for Sunday's game-winning touchdown.

Safety Marcus Maye has been holding it down at safety all season long, playing in all 12 games this season. If Davis does in fact miss the rest of the year, expect fifth-year defensive back Matthias Farley to get more playing time.

Meanwhile, on the offensive line, Van Roten's injury opens the door for Pat Elflein to remain in the lineup, even if left guard Alex Lewis is able to return from the non-football injury list. Veteran guard Josh Andrews was the lineman that replaced Van Roten on Sunday. Odds are he'll continue to fill in going forward.

If Van Roten and Davis end up on the injured reserve, they'd join the likes of corner Bless Austin, linebacker Blake Cashman, kicker Sam Ficken, McDougal, running back La'Mical Perine and corner Brian Poole.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Raiders TE Darren Waller catches touchdown pass
News

Two Key Jets Contributors Could Miss Rest of Season With Injuries Sustained vs. Raiders

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher speaking at NFL Honors
News

Could the Jets Replace Adam Gase With Hall of Famer Bill Cowher? Boomer Esiason Says it's Possible

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs scoring game-winning TD vs. Jets
News

Jets' Rookie Lamar Jackson Holds Himself Accountable For Raiders Game-Winning TD

Jets head coach Adam Gase clapping on the sideline
News

NFL Insider Expects Jets Won't Fire Head Coach Adam Gase Until After This Season

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on sideline
News

'Dumbest Call Ever': Rex Ryan Blasts Jets' DC Gregg Williams For Controversial Blitz

Jets Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams
News

New York Jets Fire Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams After Costly Blitz

Jets QB Sam Darnold reacts to loss to Raiders
News

Jets React to Latest Heartbreaking Loss: 'We Should Have Won'

Raiders QB Derek Carr passing vs. Jets
News

Jets Captain Criticizes Play Calling After New York Gives Up Game-Winning Touchdown

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs scoring game-winning TD vs. Jets
News

Jets Blow Late Lead in Gut-Wrenching Fashion as Raiders Hand New York 12th Loss