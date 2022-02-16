Skip to main content
Player(s)
Dalton Schultz
Team(s)
New York Jets

New York Jets Listed As Best Fit For Free Agent Tight End Dalton Schultz

ESPN lists the Jets as the best fit to sign free agent tight end Dalton Schultz.

Would Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz be a good fit with the Jets next season?

ESPN seems to think so.

In an article matching the top-50 free agents with the team that makes the most sense, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen linked Schultz with New York.

Here's their analysis on why Schultz makes the most sense to sign with the Jets this offseason (and why he's a solid fit in New York's offensive scheme):

Expect the Jets to be in the market for a safety valve over the middle for Zach Wilson, either in the draft or free agency. Dallas wants to re-sign Schultz, perhaps the most complete tight end in the class, but it can't keep everybody. -- Fowler

Schultz can operate as a middle-of-the-field target for Wilson on play-action throws, and he's slippery after the catch. Schultz plays with good coverage recognition and is a much-needed upgrade at the position in Mike LaFleur's offense. Plus, he is an adequate run blocker. -- Bowen

Schultz, 25, had a career year with Dallas in 2021, racking up 808 receiving yards on 78 receptions with eight touchdowns. 

Pro Football Focus estimates that Schultz will sign a four-year deal this offseason, a contract worth $45 million ($11.25M per year).

READ: Dalton Schultz Shines in Cowboys' Playoff Loss; Should Jets Pounce in Free Agency?

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Considering the Jets have a surplus of cap space, they can certainly afford to invest in a top tight end this offseason, improving at a position that's been a weakness for them the last several seasons. 

As Bowen alluded to, a tight end of Schultz's caliber would be a tremendous asset for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, providing him with another weapon in addition to wideouts Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, along with whoever else the Jets bring in during the draft in April. 

There's a chance New York can also add to their tight end room in the draft, possibly targeting top prospects like Colorado State's Trey McBride. 

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Load Up on Offense in Latest ESPN Two-Round Mock

In addition to Schultz, Mike Gesicki, Rob Gronkowski, David Njoku and more are set to hit the free-agent market this offseason. In this article, ESPN has Gesicki fitting with the Chargers while Gronkowski and Njoku return to their current teams (the Buccaneers and Browns, respectively).

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz runs after catch
News

New York Jets Listed As Best Fit For Free Agent Tight End Dalton Schultz

2 minutes ago
Minnesota Golden Gophers EDGE Boye Mafe sacks Auburn Tigers QB Bo Nix
News

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not To Draft Pass Rusher Boye Mafe

3 hours ago
New England Patriots CB J.C. Jackson celebrates interception
News

Ex-Jets Scout Explains Why New York Should Sign J.C. Jackson in Free Agency

Feb 15, 2022
North Carolina QB Sam Howell throws pass
News

NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Steelers Acquire No. 10 Pick From Jets, Select Sam Howell

Feb 15, 2022
Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass against Titans
News

New York Bettor to Win $1 Million if Jets Win Super Bowl LVII

Feb 14, 2022
Cincinnati Bearcats CB Ahmad Gardner reacts to play on defense
News

NFL Analytics Expert Explains Why Jets Should Pick Ahmad Gardner Fourth Overall

Feb 14, 2022
New York Jets WR Braxton Berrios celebrates touchdown vs. Miami Dolphins
News

Former Jets Scout Says New York Must Extend Braxton Berrios

Feb 14, 2022
Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown on sideline
News

Antonio Brown's Glove From Viral Meltdown Against Jets Sells For $16.9K in Online Auction

Feb 13, 2022