New York Jets Listed As Best Fit For Free Agent Tight End Dalton Schultz

ESPN lists the Jets as the best fit to sign free agent tight end Dalton Schultz.

Would Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz be a good fit with the Jets next season?

ESPN seems to think so.

In an article matching the top-50 free agents with the team that makes the most sense, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen linked Schultz with New York.

Here's their analysis on why Schultz makes the most sense to sign with the Jets this offseason (and why he's a solid fit in New York's offensive scheme):

Expect the Jets to be in the market for a safety valve over the middle for Zach Wilson, either in the draft or free agency. Dallas wants to re-sign Schultz, perhaps the most complete tight end in the class, but it can't keep everybody. -- Fowler



Schultz can operate as a middle-of-the-field target for Wilson on play-action throws, and he's slippery after the catch. Schultz plays with good coverage recognition and is a much-needed upgrade at the position in Mike LaFleur's offense. Plus, he is an adequate run blocker. -- Bowen



Schultz, 25, had a career year with Dallas in 2021, racking up 808 receiving yards on 78 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus estimates that Schultz will sign a four-year deal this offseason, a contract worth $45 million ($11.25M per year).

Considering the Jets have a surplus of cap space, they can certainly afford to invest in a top tight end this offseason, improving at a position that's been a weakness for them the last several seasons.

As Bowen alluded to, a tight end of Schultz's caliber would be a tremendous asset for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, providing him with another weapon in addition to wideouts Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, along with whoever else the Jets bring in during the draft in April.

There's a chance New York can also add to their tight end room in the draft, possibly targeting top prospects like Colorado State's Trey McBride.

In addition to Schultz, Mike Gesicki, Rob Gronkowski, David Njoku and more are set to hit the free-agent market this offseason. In this article, ESPN has Gesicki fitting with the Chargers while Gronkowski and Njoku return to their current teams (the Buccaneers and Browns, respectively).

