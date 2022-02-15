Ex-Jets Scout Explains Why New York Should Sign J.C. Jackson in Free Agency

This former Jets scout thinks New York should invest a significant portion of their cap space this offseason to sign elite cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Ever since Bill Belichick left the Jets to become the head coach in New England, the Patriots have had the last laugh.

Is it time for the Jets to quiet the laughter in free agency by going and taking away his top cover corner, J.C. Jackson?

Jackson is a stroke of genius by Belichick, who found the Pro Bowl corner as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. Belichick has since molded Jackson into an extremely tough man cover corner who has 53 passes defended and an NFL-leading 22 interceptions in that time.

Just in 2021 alone, the 26-year-old corner was second in the NFL with eight interceptions, and he led the league in passes defended (23). He did all that while only drawing three pass interference calls.

While the Raiders are anticipated to be major players in the Jackson sweepstakes, assuming he is not franchise tagged by New England, the Jets need to strongly consider Jackson as well.

The connection to the Raiders rumors for Jackson is understandable, given their team’s new head coach, Josh McDaniels, comes from the Patriots.

Jackson is rated as the sixth best free agent by Pro Football Focus and this is what they had to say about the superstar talent:

“Throwing at Jackson has resulted in one of the lowest passer ratings in the league since 2018. He has the man coverage skill set that teams covet at the position.”

There are suggestions by CBS Boston that the Patriots may not be able to afford to put the franchise tag on Jackson due to having limited cap space. Jackson’s one-year franchise-tag number would be $17.5 million dollars. The Patriots were also not thrilled by Jackson, giving up three out of four targets against Bills’ receiver Stefon Diggs in their playoff loss.

PFF is estimating Jackson’s free agent deal to be four years, $72 million dollars ($18 million per year, $56 million guaranteed).

After sporting the 30th ranked pass defense, the Jets have an estimated $49.1 million in cap space available headed into this off-season according to jetswire.usatoday.com.

I understand in previous articles, I have already spent more than that by advocating for Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson, Vikings’ defensive end Danielle Hunter, Falcons’ wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson, Browns’ tight end David Njoku and now, Jackson. However, here is the reality…

The Jets need to be strongly considering all of these moves if they have any real hope of contending in the AFC East and contending for a Super Bowl. The Rams and Bengals went out and brought in a lot of key players that propelled both organizations to the Super Bowl. The Jets need to make dynamic moves in a division that features the Bills and Patriots and a conference that features many of the games’ best young signal-callers, if they are to have a legitimate chance.

The bottom line is the Jets need to get a whole lot better than fielding the 30th ranked quarterback, the 30th ranked pass defense and they were 25th in sacks per game. This all added up to a 4-13 record.

Should the New York Jets Sign J.C. Jackson? This former Jets scout believes New York should consider signing former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency this offseason. J.C. Jackson Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-1, 198 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: (9/19) NYJ, (10/17) DAL and (11/7) CAR Grade: A (Blue-chip player and elite) Scouting Report Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Alert and twitchy athletic cover corner with excellent technique, competitiveness and good straight line speed. Will come right up aggressively on a receiver pre-snap or can play off. Can jam. Does a phenomenal job mirroring multiple initial moves by receivers. Uses hands well and he remains active to maintain. Able to flip hips, open up and run like the wind. You will get him sometimes on quick slants and sometimes he get you. Can close, but he is inconsistent closing. Excellent ball instincts and does a great job carrying vertical routes while maintaining route leverage. Can make it look like he was the intended receiver. Next to impossible to beat deep. Maintains good positioning in zone. Somewhat reluctant in support or against the run. More of a sloppy hitter than a form tackler. Below average tackling technique demonstrated. Play-maker with upside.

Belichick prides himself in coaching defensive backs. He has taken Jackson’s natural abilities and instilled the techniques in him that have made him a velcro corner, teams have to think twice about throwing against.

This ball hawk would instantly make the Jets secondary dramatically better, before the ink even dried on his contract.

