New York Jets Listed As Best Fit For This Free Agent Safety

The Jets were listed by ESPN as the best fit to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds in free agency this offseason.

When the 2022 NFL season begins, we could see several new faces in the Jets' secondary.

Not only could New York add some young and talented defensive backs during the NFL draft—perhaps as early as the No. 4 overall selection—but they could also use their surplus of cap space to spend in free agency at the position.

While the best available safeties could sign with a contender, New York may still be able to sign a top-tier asset. In fact, ESPN believes New York is the best fit for former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds.

Allow ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen to explain:

Why it makes sense: The Jets are poised to re-tool their secondary with several new pieces, and the departure of safety Marcus Maye would leave a void. Edmunds could have a sneaky good market. He has played 64 games -- with 60 starts -- in four years. -- Fowler



Scheme fit: We see Edmunds as a Quarters (Cover 4), deep-half defender who can rotate down to play underneath zones. That's a fit with Robert Saleh and the Jets' defined coverage schemes. -- Bowen

Edmunds is a former first-rounder, selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 28 pick back in 2018. Over his first four seasons in the NFL, the Virginia Tech product has defended 21 passes and recorded 340 tackles (12 for loss) while racking up three sacks and five interceptions.

The safety has also been consistent when it comes to durability. Edmunds has played in 64 games across his four pro seasons, making 60 starts.

Pro Football Focus predicts that Edmunds will sign a three-year deal worth $19.5 million, certainly within New York's budget. Then again, PFF's assessment of Edmunds isn't exactly glowing. They ranked the safety as the 120th-best player available in free agency this offseason, saying Edmunds "has not excelled in any area" since his rookie year and "doesn't have the upside teams covet."

Nonetheless, Gang Green needs reliable contributors in their secondary, players that can help bring the best out of the younger defensive backs that are poised to take a huge step forward in their development in 2022. Edmunds is a cheaper alternative to top-rated options like Marcus Williams, Tyrann Mathieu or Quandre Diggs.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.