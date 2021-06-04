Mekhi Becton Sidelined From Jets OTAs With Foot Injury

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton has been sidelined during OTAs with a foot injury, head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Friday morning.

The second-year offensive lineman won't need surgery, but considering Becton's size—listed at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds—Saleh and the coaching staff have asked him to stay off his feet for now.

"It's really not that big of a deal but, as you guys all know, he's a very large human being," Saleh told reporters Friday. "We keep him inside during practice, but he's been in meetings, he's been doing workouts, he's been doing all that stuff, so he's fine."

To be more specific than Saleh's diagnosis, Becton is reportedly dealing with plantar fasciitis, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Becton had a breakout rookie season, routinely showcasing his dominance up front over 14 games. The first-rounder did manage a few different injuries across his rookie campaign. Asked about Becton's weight, and if the lineman needs to shed a few pounds to avoid these types of injuries, Saleh explained that like all young players, the 22-year-old is in the process of learning how to take care of his body.

"He's a young man, he's very talented young man, he's a very large young man," Saleh said. "He's learning every day on what it takes to be a professional and how to make that happen. So we got a lot of faith in him, he's doing all the right things right now."

Since his foot injury isn't expected to require surgery, there are no concerns that Becton will be sidelined for an extended period of time.

"We're excited to get him to training camp and get to work with him," Saleh said.

