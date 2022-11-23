Jets Make Zach Wilson Decision For Bears Game

Zach Wilson will not start at quarterback against the Bears this week.

New York's players were informed during a team meeting on Wednesday that Wilson will be benched, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

On Monday, following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots featuring 103 total yards on offense, Jets head coach Robert Saleh opened the door to a possible change at quarterback, telling reporters that "everything is on the table."

Backup quarterback Mike White will start on Sunday against Chicago, Saleh announced on Wednesday. Veteran Joe Flacco—who filled in for Wilson during the first three games of the year while he worked back from knee surgery—will be New York's No. 2 quarterback. Wilson will be inactive.

Wilson may be 5-2 this season, but he hasn't been leading the Jets to victory. New York's stunning start to the year has been rooted in the performance of their defense, one of the very best units in the NFL.

The former No. 2 overall pick hasn't taken any steps forward in his second season in green and white, still struggling. On Sunday, the 23-year-old put together his worst performance of the year, arguably of his entire career to this point. Wilson threw for 77 yards, completing just nine of 22 passes in his second loss to New England in a four-week span.

Wilson didn't help himself by failing to take accountability after the game, making comments that reportedly upset some of his teammates behind the scenes.

