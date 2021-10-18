Jets' Marcus Maye, Jarrad Davis Could Return From Injury This Week

Jarrad Davis and Marcus Maye are both working back from ankle injuries. Head coach Robert Saleh says it's looking "promising" that they'll be ready for New England.

The Jets could have two key contributors make their returns from injury on Sunday against the Patriots.

Safety Marcus Maye and linebacker Jarrad Davis are both in play to suit up in Week 7. According to head coach Robert Saleh, it's "looking promising" that both defenders will be ready to go.

"They’re day-to-day. Hoping we can get them both back," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "I’ll have a better idea for you come Wednesday."

Davis has yet to make his official Jets debut as he's been sidelined with an ankle injury since the preseason. Maye, meanwhile, has been out for a few weeks after injuring his ankle in Week 3 against the Broncos.

Since then, speculation about Maye's future has continued to swirl as it was revealed that the defensive back is facing charges for a DUI arrest earlier in the year.

Could Maye be on the move prior to next month's trade deadline? He certainly could help another team if he's healthy. Sunday will be a good test to see if he can put a solid performance on film, tempting other teams to make a call.

Davis was signed in free agency to a one-year deal by New York. The veteran linebacker was limited in his opportunities last season in Detroit. Once he's cleared, expect Davis to get first-team reps in green and white.

"He obviously hasn’t played in over a month and a half, so we’ll see where he’s at, but Jarrad Davis is a phenomenal football player and when he’s healthy, he is a starter in this league," Saleh said last week. "He showed very well in OTAs and in training camp, he showed every reason why he was a first-round pick. Not to push him into the starting lineup, but when he’s ready to go in, he’s full speed, he’s going to get full game reps."

