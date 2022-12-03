Will Jets' Michael Carter (Ankle) Play vs. Vikings?

Jets starting running back Michael Carter is listed as doubtful to play against the Vikings on Sunday with a low ankle sprain.

Carter, who has led the way on the ground since rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 7, didn't practice this week. He was injured during New York's 31-10 win over the Bears last week, exiting the game early.

After Carter sustained his injury against Chicago, rookie Zonovan Knight blossomed with an increase in touches, producing what turned out to be a historic NFL debut. Backup Ty Johnson also made an impact, rushing for a 32-yard touchdown, part of New York's 131 rushing yards in the blowout victory.

Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Carter had a chance and that it was a day-to-day situation. Missing the entire week of practice doesn't bode well, though.

If Carter can't play on Sunday—which is the likeliest scenario at this point—expect the Jets to roll with Johnson and Knight again, giving James Robinson another shot. Robinson, who was acquired before the trade deadline, was a healthy scratch last week after his first three games in green and white.

Even if Robinson's numbers were lackluster since joining the Jets, the running back was not thrilled when he learned he would be inactive against the Bears. Robinson told ESPN that he was pissed with the decision, unsure about his role going forward.

Minnesota's run defense is ranked 14th in the NFL, allowing 114.6 rushing yards per contest. For the Jets, establishing the run game is a clear path to success. New York is 7-0 when they rush for more than 92 yards in 2022. They're 0-4 when they rush for fewer than 84 yards as a team.

Right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (groin) is also doubtful this week for the Jets. Defensive back Ashtyn Davis is out with a hamstring injury.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.