James Robinson Pissed Off With Jets About Playing Time; What's Next For Running Back?

Jets running back James Robinson was a healthy scratch during Sunday's win over the Bears and he's not happy about it.

"Obviously, I didn't come here not to play," Robinson told ESPN's Rich Cimini on Wednesday. "Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don't expect anything unless I work for it, and I've been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off."

Robinson was acquired by New York before the trade deadline, a replacement for rookie Breece Hall who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. The ex-Jaguars running back hasn't exactly flourished since the trade, though. Robinson has rushed for 75 yards on 25 carries in three games. He has two receptions out of the backfield, one being a touchdown catch.

The 24-year-old told Cimini that he learned last Wednesday he would be inactive against the Bears.

"Obviously, I was upset about it," he said. "I don't know what they have planned for me."

Head coach Robert Saleh later explained that he promoted Zonovan Knight in place of Robinson last week in an effort to find a "change of pace" in the run game. Saleh also referenced the fact that Robinson is still learning New York's offensive system and getting comfortable. That move worked out in New York's favor as Knight helped revitalize this team's rushing attack, scampering for 69 rushing yards (with 103 total yards from scrimmage) in an offensive outburst against Chicago. It was Knight's NFL debut.

In reference to Saleh's comment, Robinson said it's been "easy" to pick up the runs within New York's offense. He's uncertain about his status for this week's game against the Vikings and what his role will be for the rest of the year as well.

"You probably have to ask them what their game plan is for me," he said. "I'd do the same, but obviously I'm going to continue to work my ass off. I can't go in there begging. They can see what I do on the field."

Similar to the Jets' developing situation at quarterback—starter Zach Wilson was benched with Mike White taking over under center—the Jets are prioritizing the win column over individual performers.

In a rebuilding season, New York would give Robinson more of a runway, seeing what he's capable of while willingly suffering the consequences if the offense struggled. Same for Wilson. With a real chance to get to the playoffs, however, carried by this club's elite defense, the Jets have every right to sit certain players, keeping their best options active each week.

That said, Robinson may have another shot to show what he's capable of in Minnesota due to an injury. Starter Michael Carter left New York's win over the Bears with an ankle sprain and is questionable to play against the Vikings.

