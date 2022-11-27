Mike White Leads Jets to Blowout Win Over Bears

Replacing Zach Wilson, who was benched after a disastrous loss to the Patriots last week, Jets backup quarterback Mike White led New York to their best offensive performances of the season on Sunday against the Bears.

White threw for 315 yards, completing 22 of 28 passes with three touchdowns in the pouring rain at MetLife Stadium, leading the Jets to an easy 31-10 win over Chicago.

New York had 466 total yards on offense in the victory, setting a new season-high by a significant margin. Rookie Garrett Wilson led the way with 95 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs while Elijah Moore finally broke through, racking up 64 receiving yards with his first score of the season.

White's impact on New York's offense was an instantaneous spark.

The Jets took a 7-0 lead on their opening drive in the first quarter, a drive in which White completed six of seven passes for 69 yards. It was New York's first opening drive touchdown of the season.

Last week against New England, Wilson had nine completions for 77 yards. The Jets had 103 total yards on offense in the loss, two yards in the entire second half.

White and the Jets settled into a bit of a lull, watching as the Bears jumped in front 10-7. From that point, it was all Jets the rest of the way.

Beginning with a 54-yard touchdown to Wilson in the second quarter, featuring an ankle-breaking juke over the middle from the first-rounder, New York scored 24 unanswered points. They added points on four of their next five drives.

Greg Zuerlein drilled a 57-yard field goal before halftime to give New York a 17-10 lead. On their second drive of the third quarter, White found Moore for a 22-yard score—earlier in the game, Moore snagged a 42-yard completion.

Running back Ty Johnson added a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his first score of the season as well. Linebacker C.J. Mosley officially put the game on ice with an interception in the fourth quarter on New York's three yard line. Bears quarterback Trevor Siemien threw for 179 yards with a touchdown and his fourth-quarter pick, replacing an injured Justin Fields.

New York was able to bounce back on the ground in a big way, gaining 158 rushing yards on Sunday. They had 59 in their loss to the Patriots last week. Rookie Zonovan Knight, who replaced James Robinson (a healthy scratch), exploded for 69 yards on 14 carries in his first NFL game.

