Jets' Michael Carter to Play 'Significant Role' Against Dolphins in Return From Injury

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that rookie running back Michael Carter will play a huge role in his return from injury against the Miami Dolphins.

Jets rookie sensation Michael Carter is set to return from an ankle injury on Sunday and it sounds like he won't have any restrictions.

Head coach Robert Saleh mentioned Friday that Carter is poised to play a "significant role" against the Dolphins, leading the charge for New York's ground game.

"Our offense always distributes the ball. It’s more of a committee approach, but definitely anticipate him having a significant role," Saleh told reporters.

Carter hasn't played since Week 11, the last time New York faced off with Miami. Suffering a high ankle sprain, the fourth-round pick was placed on injured reserve.

In addition to Carter, New York is also getting running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Tyler Kroft back from injury this week, a boost for Gang Green's offense.

"This league is about playmakers and when you get the ball into your hands, can you take it to the house and to get Michael Carter back and Tevin and to get Kroft back as an option for the quarterback, along with the guys who have already been getting their reps and been getting better every week, it is beneficial for sure," Saleh added. "Now we just got to go execute."

Carter has been a revelation this season, shining both on the ground and through the air. Entering play this week (and over his 10 games played), Carter has already accumulated 430 rushing yards and 308 receiving yards, leading the team with a total of 738 yards from scrimmage.

Miami has one of the best run-stopping defenses in the league–allowing only 103.8 yards per game—but Carter will look to build on his limited success against the Dolphins before his injury. In the first half of that game in Week 11, Carter had 63 rushing yards on nine carries, on pace for a career day if he could keep it going in the second half.

Saleh has raved about Carter all season long. Asked again on Friday about the rookie's season thus far, the head coach could barely contain his excitement.

"He comes in as a fourth-round pick, he has some ups and downs during training camp, show some flashes, starts out a little bit slow during the season, but just gets better and better and better and every time he touches the ball, does something with it to the point where it’s like you can’t deny him the ball," Saleh said. "It’s exciting for him to get back, obviously four games for him to finish his season strong and really grasp as much as he can and learn as much as he can from this rookie year so he can propel himself next year to have an explosive season."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.