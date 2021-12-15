Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Jets Mock Draft: New York Addresses O-Line, Secondary in First Round

    The New York Jets bolster their offensive line and secondary in this mock draft, picking Alabama tackle Evan Neal and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
    Jets general manager Joe Douglas loves to pick offensive linemen in the first round of the NFL draft. He's done it in each of the last two years, building this franchise through the trenches. 

    That in mind, seeing a talented tackle come off the board in this CBS Sports mock draft donning green and white comes as no surprise. 

    Utilizing their pair of first-rounders (one coming from the Seahawks, courtesy of the Jamal Adams trade), the Jets are mocked to pick both Alabama tackle Evan Neal fourth overall and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. seventh overall. 

    Here's some analysis from Ryan Wilson, the architect of this mock:

    No. 4: Evan Neal

    The Jets have to protect Zach Wilson, and this should be the mantra to begin every draft meeting the team has. Neal is an athletic marvel who has excelled at several O-line positions during his Crimson Tide career.

    No. 7: Derek Stingley Jr.

    The Jets already addressed the offensive line so here they take the best CB in this class, and perhaps in any of the recent draft classes. Stingley missed the final half of the season because of injury but that will have zero impact on his draft stock.

    Neal is looked at as arguably the best offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL draft class. If Mekhi Becton works out at left tackle (overcoming a season full of injuries) and Alijah Vera-Tucker continues to develop at guard, New York would be in a position to have one of the best young trios on any offensive line in football. 

    Plus, they have some flexibility up front. Neal has experience at both right and left tackle at Alabama. Depending on Becton's health and evolution, Neal can stick around on the right side—helping to keep quarterback Zach Wilson safe in the pocket for years to come—or bounce to the other side if necessary.

    New York also has one more year with George Fant under contract, and could endeavor to bring back Morgan Moses for veteran depth and leadership, if the price is right. 

    Meanwhile, there are some injury concerns with Stingley Jr., but his talent and potential at corner (a position of need for the Jets) is hard to ignore. 

    READ: Is Derek Stingley Jr. the Jets’ Corner of the Future?

    With a surplus of draft capital, New York will have ample opportunities to address other positions next spring, stockpiling this roster with more young talent. But these two first-round picks are critical in Gang Green's growth, two chances to accelerate this rebuild with franchise cornerstones. 

    Depending on how New York and Seattle finish the regular season, the Jets should have an opportunity to pick both of these players early on. The question is, will other coveted prospects—like Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux—also be available when they're on the clock on draft night?

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal blocking
