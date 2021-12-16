Jets' La'Mical Perine Hasn't Lost Any Confidence Despite Lack of Playing Time

New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine impressed against the New Orleans Saints, proving he's still working hard as he strives to earn more playing time.

Rather than taking a step forward in his sophomore season, Jets running back La'Mical Perine has been relegated to the sidelines, biding his time for an opportunity in the backfield.

That hasn't stopped the running back from dedicating himself to his craft and staying ready for his chance at more playing time, something he proved on Sunday against the Saints.

Playing in just his second game of the year, Perine rushed for 28 yards on seven carries.

Those numbers didn't garner any headlines, but the 23-year-old's efforts to carry the load in an injury-plagued running back room didn't go unnoticed.

"He did a nice job. He was obviously engaged and all that. He ran well." head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "La’Mical ran hard, he did some good things and it’s obviously a good week to build off of."

Perine said he felt good just to be in the game, getting some reps and staying healthy. The former fourth-rounder has battled his fair share of injuries since he was drafted in 2020, struggling to stay on the field and earn an expanded role.

In his rookie season, Perine played in 10 games, rushing for 232 yards on 64 carries. He scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Asked how he has been able to trust the process—staying levelheaded and dedicated even as others played over him—Perine walked through his mentality.

"Just working hard every day because like last week, you never know when you'll get your chance," he said. "I don't want to be that person thinking I'm going to be inactive so I ain't gotta go that hard. A lot of people get caught up in that. I'm always going to be that guy that works his tail off and whatever comes with it, I'm ready for it and I'm prepared for it."

Perine also spoke about how much he's learned from those around him. From Frank Gore and Le'Veon Bell last season, to Tevin Coleman and rookie Michael Carter this year, the Florida product is constantly absorbing tips and tricks to improve his game.

"My first year, I was still getting adjusted to things," Perine explained. "Learning how it is to be a pro. Learning everything, as far as playing football in the NFL. Coming in this year with a new staff, just trying to show that you're a hard working person and a good dude for this team."

With Carter and Coleman returning from injury this week, Perine will likely be on the outside looking in again on Sunday against the Dolphins. Simply put, that's been the issue all year long. It's a numbers game in a loaded running back room with plenty of talent.

But Perine hasn't lost any confidence. He still knows what he's worth, counting on his hard work to pay huge dividends down the road.

"I know what I bring to the table each day when I step on the field. I’m a dog,” he said. "[This is] part of my journey, so I'm going to keep going. Ain't no giving up in my book so I'm going to keep going with everything I've got."

