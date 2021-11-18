Jets Load Up on Defense in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

In 2021, Jets general manager Joe Douglas stocked up on key offensive contributors in the first round of the NFL draft.

Next spring, it's time for Douglas to give head coach Robert Saleh more young studs on defense to work with.

ESPN's Jordan Reid published a new mock draft on Wednesday. Using the ESPN Football Power Index projections, Gang Green is slotted to pick third overall and 10th overall in the first round.

Here are Reid's picks, giving New York a top corner and edge rusher.

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU



After aiming to rebuild the offense during the first draft with Robert Saleh as the coach, general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets could invest on the other side of the ball this offseason. Stingley, who hasn't played since having foot surgery in early October, had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2019. He has a skill set and ceiling that is reminiscent of former Ohio State corner Marshon Lattimore, who was drafted No. 11 overall by the Saints in 2017. Stingley would be a clear improvement over New York's current corners.

As Reid mentioned, Stingley was remarkable during his freshman year back in 2019, picking off six passes and defending a total of 15 passes. Statistically, he's cooled off since then (playing in only three games this year), but for an inexperienced and unproven secondary, pairing cornerback Bryce Hall with someone of Stingley's caliber would certainly be a step in the right direction.

10. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan



Ojabo is the defensive prospect who has helped himself most this season, as he has 10 sacks and four forced fumbles in 10 games. It's just a one-year sample for the third-year sophomore, but he has starred on the other side of Aidan Hutchinson. Ojabo, a former high school teammate of 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh, is the exact type of prospect the Jets should covet to place alongside a healthy Carl Lawson in 2022. The Jets can fill both of their biggest need positions -- corner and edge -- with their two top-10 picks.

Reid has both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson going first and second overall, so the Jets will have to look elsewhere for a pass rusher in this draft class. Nonetheless, Ojabo from Michigan has the potential to be just as those two at the next level. Ojabo has racked up 10 sacks and 27 tackles over 10 games this season.

