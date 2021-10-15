Jets Stock Up on Defensive Playmakers in Latest Mock Draft

The New York Jets pick Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson in the first round of this mock draft, adding several defenders including George CB Derion Kendrick

Last spring, the Jets didn't pick a defensive player in the draft until the fifth round.

In this mock draft, New York selected four defenders within the first three rounds, adding an offensive lineman in that span as well.

Here are the five players that Gang Green picked up in this three-round mock draft from Draft Wire's Luke Easterling.

Round One, Pick 4: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Round One, Pick 12 (via SEA): Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Round Two, Pick 35: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Round Two, Pick 52 (via CAR): Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Round Three, Pick 71: Henry To'oto'o, LB, Alabama

General manager Joe Douglas talks about how he hopes to build this organization through the defensive and offensive line. This first-round selection would be right in line with that strategy.

As much as Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux isn't available (he goes second overall to the Detroit Lions in this mock), the Jets come away with Michigan's edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 4.

Hutchinson already has 4.5 sacks this season in six games, forcing one fumble and tallying six tackles for loss. New York's defensive line is already so strong—even with Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry out for the year. Imagine that group with even more young talent, mixed with Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff and more.

READ: Revisiting the Chris Herndon Trade Six Weeks Later

Next, the Jets address their secondary. Starting as a wide receiver, Derion Kendrick began his college career at Clemson. Transitioning to cornerback, Kendrick suited up for Georgia this season after three years in the ACC.

Kendrick profiles as one of the best corners in this draft class. He's the fourth cornerback off the board in this mock.

It's worth noting as well that depending on how the Seahawks finish out this season, this pick could get even better for the Jets. The Jamal Adams trade continues to pay off...

READ: How Russell Wilson's Injury Impacts the Jets' Future

Moving to the second round, New York goes back to the trenches, drafting UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan.

Then, the Jets bounce back out to the secondary, adding Daxton Hill, a safety from Michigan.

Like the No. 12 pick, New York's second selection in the second round is contingent upon how the Carolina Panthers perform the rest of the way (courtesy of the Sam Darnold trade).

You can never have enough young offensive lineman. Mekhi Becton seems like a franchise player (when he's healthy) and Alijah Vera-Tucker is panning out so far.

Then, as much as the Jets' young secondary has been surprisingly formidable this year, it's smart to continue to add to that group. Hill is an experienced defensive back that could factor into the secondary's future with Ashtyn Davis in green and white.

Finally, Douglas and the Jets draft an Alabama defender in the third round of this mock. Henry To'oto'o has 34 tackles in five games for the Crimson Tide this season. Picture two Alabama products wreaking havoc at linebacker for the Jets going forward (factoring in captain C.J. Mosley as well).

It wasn't covered in this mock, but the fourth round is busy for New York, too. They lose their traditional fourth-rounder from the Adams trade with Seattle, but add two more selections from the Minnesota Vikings (Chris Herndon) and Panthers (Darnold).

It's safe to say New York will come away with quite a bit of young talent in this upcoming draft, a source of excitement for a fan base that's yearning for a return to contention.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.