New York Jets Need to Think About Quarterback Position in 2025 NFL Draft
The New York Jets are off to a solid start in 2024, as it has been a welcome sight to see Aaron Rodgers under center and healthy to start the season.
Coming off a major Achillies injury, Rodgers has looked pretty good for the Jets thus far. The 40-year-old has made some big throws in important spots against the Tennessee Titans, and that is exactly why the franchise brought him in for.
While the Jets will hope for great things this season with the future Hall of Famer under center, the franchise has to have an eye toward the future. New York has struggled to draft and develop quarterbacks, and that is why Rodgers is here now.
As the franchise hopes to build stability, that means that they have to find a successor for their quarterback. Recently, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named the Jets as a team that should actively seek a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“At the same time, it's a reminder that the Jets' window with Rodgers is going to be brief. If they don't get the next pick at quarterback right, they'll be right back to where they were before he came to town. Drafting a quarterback next season and giving him a year to sit and watch Rodgers operate is their best path forward.”
For years, New York has tried to address the quarterback situation, as they drafted Sam Darnold and Zach Wlson in the Top-10 within the last decade. Neither one of those young quarterbacks panned out, and it has really set the franchise back.
Considering it’s hard to predict how long Rodgers will play for, the Jets have to be thinking about the future. They might have started that process to a degree in the 2024 NFL Draft, as they selected Jordan Travis from the Florida State Seminoles.
The selection of Travis was an interesting one, as he was an excellent player in college before suffering a devastating knee injury. For a late-round pick, it was worth the chance for New York, as they will see how he heals and develops.
However, if the Jets have this year and next year with their veteran quarterback on the roster, they really should aggressively look to find his successor in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the hope that they will have a later pick in the first round because of a successful season, that might mean using some draft capital to potentially move up.
While the franchise will be focused on having a successful year, they need to also consider what the future will hold at the most important position on the field.