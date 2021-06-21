Three Priorities For the Jets Before Training Camp

After a week of minicamp, the Jets have parted ways, and will not reconvene until training camp commences at the end of the July.

Until then, however, New York’s front office must take care of several things. Here are three priorities the Jets must address in the next month or so:

Sign Marcus Maye to long-term deal

Maye was franchise tagged by New York earlier in the offseason, and the two parties have been in negotiations on an extension. With a lack of talent in the secondary, holding onto a proven performer is particularly important.

As the third-highest graded safety in 2020 according to PFF, the former Florida Gator has emerged as one of the best free safeties in the NFL. Excellent safeties are hard to come by and Maye has demonstrated his potential to anchor a young, inexperienced secondary for the next four or five years.

He is a strong tackler, plays the ball well and has the speed to recover on broken plays. The 28-year-old has proven his durability, starting all 16 games in three out of his four seasons. Not to mention, Maye’s extension will likely cost less than the price tag for Jamal Adams, who Maye arguably outperformed last year.

It is undoubtedly in the best interest of Joe Douglas to lock up the four-year veteran, as he will serve as a coach on the field, elevating the play of his younger teammates.

Sign Morgan Moses

New York’s depth on the offensive line is thin. George Fant is currently slated to play right tackle, but many believe there is room for improvement at the position.

Enter Morgan Moses.

Moses was cut by Washington this offseason to offload his contract, despite having an excellent 2020 season. PFF graded the Richmond, VA native as the 18th-best tackle last campaign. Fant ranked 64th on that list, so Moses would clearly provide a major boost to Zach Wilson’s protection.

According to ESPN, Gang Green is “making progress” towards signing the 30-year-old. Some have speculated that Moses could transition to guard upon his arrival, the weakest position on the Jets line, to keep Fant in the starting lineup.

Regardless of where he would end up, bringing in an established veteran like Moses is a no-brainer if the Jets can pull it off.

Sign a veteran cornerback

The Jets are inexperienced at cornerback, to put it mildly.

With a large group of starting-caliber corners still available on the free agent market, New York should bring in a veteran to compete for playing time, if only to add another role model on the roster. Gang Green still holds a wealth of cap room, and signing a corner this close to the season likely won’t cost the team much.

Former Steeler Steven Nelson looks like a great option. Nelson was released by Pittsburgh due to cap constraints, but he played well last season. Another less likely signee is Richard Sherman. Having played under Saleh in San Francisco, the former All-Pro corner would be an excellent scheme fit; the question is whether he would be willing to strap it up for a rebuilding team.

Regardless, there is quality talent available at the cornerback position, and the Jets would be remiss not to take advantage of that.

