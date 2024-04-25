New York Jets Pass On Brock Bowers in Final Sports Illustrated Mock Draft
Would the New York Jets opt for offensive tackle insurance instead of a shiny new toy for quarterback Aaron Rodgers?
Jets' general manager Joe Douglas has openly expressed his affinity for offensive linemen over the years and Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer projects New York will land a future franchise bookend at No. 10 overall in the NFL Draft. Breer released a Round 1 mock draft sans trades on early Thursday morning with the proceedings in Detroit set to begin at 8:00 pm ET.
Predicting the first 32 picks, Breer foresees five quarterbacks being selected in the Top 13. His first offensive lineman off the board is Alabama's JC Latham, going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 overall. Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt went to the Tennessee Titans in the No. 7 spot.
All three top-flight wide receiver prospects are gone by the time the Jets pick tenth overall, but the simulation did make Georgia tight end Brock Bowers available to Gang Green. Instead, New York selected Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu and Bowers landed with the Denver Broncos at No. 12 overall.
The 21-year-old Fashanu made 12 starts as the left tackle in his final season at Penn State. The Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year was also a finalist for the William Campbell Trophy also known as college football's "Academic Heisman."
From Breer's Mock Draft:
"I know how many people are all over Brock Bowers in this spot. I’m just not. I think Odunze will tempt GM Joe Douglas here. But having two 33-year-old tackles is walking a tightrope with a quarterback coming off a torn Achilles. And the Penn State All-American gives them a safety net. Taliese Fuaga is enticing, too, in that he could play guard. But Fashanu’s high-end potential to be a long-term left tackle is too tempting, and the need is too great not to address here, especially with the Jets lacking a second-rounder. New York can find a solid skill guy in the third round in this draft."