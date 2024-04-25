When, Where New York Jets Will Pick during Three-Day NFL Draft
Will Georgia tight end Brock Bowers be available at No. 10 overall? Will the New York Jets secure insurance for their two 33-year-old offensive tackles?
Those questions, and more, will be answered over the course of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will run from April 25-27.
"I think we're in a good spot, excited about next week, and we definitely have 10 players that we're excited to take, so we're ready to roll," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas at an April 19 press conference in Florham Park.
Starting with the No. 10 overall pick on Thursday night, New York is scheduled to make seven selections over the course of the 257-pick event. After Thursday's first-round selection, the Jets will not pick again until No. 72 overall on Friday. New York sacrificed this year's second-round selection in last spring's trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets have five picks on Day 3, including the final selection in the entire draft (No. 257 overall). New York will close out the three-day long proceedings by drafting "Mr. Irrelevant" thanks to a compensatory selection.
Live television coverage of the NFL Draft kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Thursday, April 25. Friday's coverage, which includes Rounds 2 and 3, will start at 7:00 pm ET. Rounds 4-7 will unfold on Saturday, beginning at 12:00 pm ET. NFL Network and ESPN will carry the event live.
Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated will grade all first-round picks in real time.
Jets' 2024 Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 10 overall (Thursday)
Round 3: No. 72 overall (Friday)
Round 4: No. 111 overall (Saturday)
Round 4: No. 134 overall (Saturday)
Round 6: No. 185 overall (Saturday)
Round 6: No. 203 overall (Saturday)
Round 7: No. 257 overall (Saturday)