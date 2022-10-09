How the Jets Can Upset the Dolphins in Week 5

With a win on Sunday, the Jets will have a winning streak in the month of October, something this franchise hasn't accomplished since the beginning of the 2018 season.

In order to secure their second victory in a row and hop above the .500 mark, New York will need to slay the Dolphins, a club that's sprinted out of the gates to a 3-1 start.

Miami won't have their starting quarterback this week, missing Tua Tagovailoa after his scary head injury last week against Cincinnati. They have a plethora of key pieces pop up on this week's injury report. Still, we're talking about a first-place team through the first four weeks of the season, a group that's battling for their first-year head coach with some elite playmakers on both sides of the ball.

So, what's the Jets' path to victory on Sunday?

Here's Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated and FanNation's All Dolphins with the answer:

The Dolphins' 3-1 start has been very impressive, particularly with what they've been able to do on offense. But the defense frankly hasn't been up to par so far in 2022, specifically when it comes to stopping the pass. Yes, they have faced Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow the past three weeks, but the pass defense still hasn't been good. Of course, it hasn't helped that cornerback Byron Jones hasn't played yet because he's still not ready after undergoing offseason Achilles surgery and what the Dolphins like to do on defense is predicated on Jones and Xavien Howard being able to lock down receivers one-on-one to free up others to get after the quarterback. It's bad enough that Jones again is going to be out Sunday, but now Howard is dealing with a groins injury — notice I wrote "groins" and not "groin." If Howard can't play or is limited, that could be a major problem because the Jets have some good wide receivers with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and first-round pick Garrett Wilson. That's where I see the Jets having a path to a win in the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Spot on analysis from Poupart if you ask me.

Miami ranks among the worst teams in the NFL in containing opposing aerial attacks this year. In fact, only the Ravens have allowed more pass yards per game in 2022. If the Dolphins can't put pressure on quarterback Zach Wilson this afternoon, he'll be able to play his game and get the football to New York's studs at receiver.

Factor in the Dolphins' issues at cornerback and the battle up front is even more important. Wilson is a signal-caller that's susceptible to poor throws and ill-advised decisions, but more time in the pocket and fewer quarterback hits gives the second-year gunslinger better odds to make plays, move the football and put points on the board.

The Jets have shown they can come back down multiple scores in the fourth quarter against a couple solid squads (defeating the Browns and Steelers). Imagine if they jump ahead and hold a lead against a team like Miami, securing their first win in the division in three years? That would be a ginormous boost to this club's budding confidence.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.