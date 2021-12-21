Jets' Ryan Griffin Out For Rest of Season With Knee Injury

The New York Jets placed veteran tight end Ryan Griffin on injured reserve this week, ruling him out for the final three games of the season with a knee injury.

Jets tight end Ryan Griffin was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, abruptly ending his season.

New York's head coach Robert Saleh had said on Monday that Griffin was likely to be sidelined on Sunday against the Jaguars. Evidently the injury was significant enough to rule out Griffin for the final three games of the year instead.

Griffin, 31, was incredibly consistent for the Jets this year. The veteran tight end hauled in at least one pass in each of New York's first 14 games. All in all, Griffin racked up 27 catches (42 targets) for 261 receiving yards, adding two touchdowns along the way.

READ: Jets' COVID-19 Outbreak Continues to Grow

Over Griffin's last seven games, the former sixth-rounder had 17 catches for 190 yards, averaging almost 2.5 catches per game in that span.

With Griffin out the rest of the way, Tyler Kroft should be on the receiving end of some playing time. Kroft returned from injured reserve last week against the Dolphins, suiting up for the first time since Week 9. Same goes for Trevon Wesco.

It'll be interesting to see how the Jets address the tight end position this offseason. Griffin and Wesco have been with the Jets for three years and Kroft was signed this past offseason in free agency.

With the departure of Chris Herndon via trade—he has just four catches over 14 games with the Vikings this season—general manager Joe Douglas could make another move to add a bigger name (with a trade or signing) or bolster the position with some young talent in the NFL draft.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.