Report: Jets Place Franchise Tag on Safety Marcus Maye

The New York Jets have placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the franchise tag for a safety is worth approximately $10.5 million.

Maye, who turns 28 on Tuesday, blossomed into a leader of this team both on the defensive side of the ball and in the locker room this past season. With the departure of Jamal Adams in the offseason, the safety took on a bigger role in the secondary while speaking his mind off the field.

Now, the Jets and Maye will have a few more months to negotiate a long-term contract. Otherwise, the safety will play on a one-year deal worth the tag amount for the 2021 season—his fifth year on the Jets—entering free agency in 2022.

Last week, general manager Joe Douglas reiterated his previous stance that re-signing Maye this offseason would be one of this organization's biggest priorities.

"We have had productive conversations with his representatives," Douglas told reporters on Wednesday. "Our stance on Marcus hasn’t changed."

That conversation was also in response to Maye's agent, Erik Burkhardt, blasting Gang Green in a post on social media. That could be an indication that negotiations between the player and the team soured over the last few weeks.

Marcus Maye's Agent Blasts Jets on Twitter As Free Agency Looms

"Marcus is a valuable member of this organization, someone that started his career here who’s been a pro’s pro," Douglas said, acknowledging Burkhardt's post. "He’s smart, he’s been reliable. And he’s provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn’t changed. We are in the process of working to have Marcus be here long term."

Maye set career-highs on the field last year, making 88 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 11 defended passes.

