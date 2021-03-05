Joe Douglas Reiterates That Jets Want to Re-Sign Marcus Maye This Offseason

Right after the regular season ended, Jets general manager Joe Douglas assured that New York will make re-signing Marcus Maye a priority in the offseason.

According to the GM, that hasn't changed.

"We have had productive conversations with his representatives," Douglas told reporters on Wednesday. "Our stance on Marcus hasn’t changed."

Maye, who turns 28 next week, blossomed into a leader for the Jets in 2020, both in the secondary and in the locker room. Douglas and his team took notice. He set career-highs on the field, making 88 tackles and missing only a handful of snaps the entire season.

"Marcus is a valuable member of this organization, someone that started his career here who’s been a pro’s pro," Douglas said. "He’s smart, he’s been reliable. And he’s provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn’t changed. We are in the process of working to have Marcus be here long term."

This is particularly noteworthy this week after Maye's agent—Erik Burkhardt—blasted the Jets in a post on Twitter, saying the organization's actions this offseason show they "refuse to take care of their best player, captain and team-voted MVP in his prime."

Douglas was asked directly about the agent's comments, saying he was made aware of them.

"Look, I have a lot of respect for Erik. I think he’s a great person. I’ve had a lot of great conversations with him and you guys know how I feel about Marcus," Douglas said. "This part of the business. This is part of negotiating. But I don’t see this affecting our ability to get something done with Marcus that’s beneficial for both him and the team."

Should New York not be able to come to an agreement with the safety, who is set to enter his fifth NFL season (all with the Jets), the team could use the franchise tag on him. That would delay his dip into free agency by another year, postponing any sort of negotiation deadline.

