Jets' Robert Saleh Is Looking For Cornerbacks With This Specific Skill in the NFL Draft

There's no question that the Jets' secondary would benefit from adding a talented cornerback in this year's draft.

New York allowed an average of 275.6 passing yards per game this past season. Only four teams allowed more yards through the air in 2020. Top wide receivers typically had breakout performances against the Jets as well.

That's not to say the current members of this Jets' secondary don't have potential. Cornerback Bryce Hall, among others at the position, as well as safety Ashtyn Davis got plenty of experience last year as rookies and will look to build on those snaps in their sophomore season.

When it comes to which corners the Jets could target from this spring's draft class, however, new head coach Robert Saleh has one specific skill he's looking for.

"Without getting into full specifics on how we evaluate corners and the tangibles that we look for, I will say that with any player, when it gets down to third down, two minute, those corners who can win in those one-on-one situations are at the front of, I think, every team in this league," Saleh said in a Zoom call with reporters on earlier this week. "The major parameter, obviously, is can you win your one-on-ones? Now where we get to with regards to arm length, size, foot speed, all that stuff is I won’t be specific on that, but can you win a one-on-one? Those are the critical times of games. Third down, two minute. That’s the biggest parameter that we look into."

There doesn't appear to be a corner that will go in the first few picks of this year's draft as we've seen in the past few years—with players like Jeff Okudah or Denzel Ward (or even someone like Darrelle Revis who the Jets picked 14th in 2007)—but there are certainly phenoms that will go off the board in the first round.

A player like Alabama's Patrick Surtain II could go as high as the top 10. South Carolina's Jaycee Horn, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and Greg Newsome II of Northwestern also project to be taken later in the first round. Depending on what mock draft you look at, some of those names could easily slip to the Jets at No. 23, if not later into the second.

So, when could the Jets look to pick a corner? Odds are New York goes with an offensive playmaker with the No. 2 overall pick, whether it's a quarterback, wide receiver or offensive tackle. When they pick again at No. 23, however, general manager Joe Douglas, Saleh and the organization could look to add to their secondary.

For example, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had the Jets picking Horn 23rd overall in one of his mock drafts earlier this offseason (picking Alabama's DeVonta Smith second overall).

Jets Pass On Quarterback, Take DeVonta Smith With No. 2 Pick In Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft

The Jets could easily go another route at No. 23 and snatch up a talented edge rusher or even a running back. It'll all depend on internal evaluations leading up to the draft and which highly-touted prospects fall into New York's lap.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman)