Marcus Maye's Agent Blasts Jets on Twitter As Free Agency Looms

Heading into the offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said re-signing safety Marcus Maye was going to be one of New York's top priorities. Maye went on to say that he loves playing in New York and would be open to returning in 2021.

Based on this tweet from Maye's agent, it seems like the Jets aren't holding up their side of the bargain.

Following the release of defensive lineman Henry Anderson on Tuesday night, ESPN's Field Yates posted a tweet about how New York's surplus of cap space allows the organization to target "any player available" in free agency.

Here's how Maye's agent, Erik Burkhardt, responded:

"...Yet refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes...and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year (after they got rid of last yrs All-Pro safety)."

Burkhardt added a peace sign emoji at the very end of his message. Does that mean he's saying goodbye to the Jets on behalf of Maye?

Maye, who turns 28 next week, has been with the Jets his entire career since being drafted in the second round out of Florida. As Burkhardt alluded to, the safety blossomed into a leader this past season after the departure of Jamal Adams.

He had a career year between the lines as well, missing only a couple defensive snaps for New York all year long while accumulating a career-high in tackles (88), sacks (2.0) and pass deflections (11).

It's possible that the Jets will use the franchise tag on Maye, delaying his free agency by another year. That could give Maye a solid deal for 2021, but after the performance he had (as one of the Jets' best players last year), odds are he is looking for an even bigger payday. Perhaps he and his agent are hoping New York can provide some sort of long-term extension and the organization has been resisting.

Whatever is happening, based on Burkhardt's comments, it seems like the Jets aren't cooperating from their point of view. They certainly have the cash this offseason to pay someone like Maye, but we all know how it goes when a star defensive back isn't happy with Gang Green because he didn't get the money he felt he deserved...

