    • November 23, 2021
    Jets Place Joe Flacco, Mike White on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    New York Jets quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling them out in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.
    While rookie Zach Wilson is reportedly ready to return from his knee injury, named this week's starter for the Jets, the rest of New York's quarterback room took a hit on Tuesday.

    Both veteran Joe Flacco and backup Mike White have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per ESPN's Field Yates. Both quarterbacks will be out on Sunday in Houston.

    Flacco, who revealed last week that he is unvaccinated, landed on the COVID list after close contact, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

    With White and Flacco sidelined this week, that gives journeyman Josh Johnson another chance to suit up and serve as Wilson's backup against the Texans. Johnson had a career game a few weeks ago, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns while filling in for an injured White in the second half on Thursday Night Football.

    This isn't the first time a Jets player has landed on the COVID-19 list either. Second-year wideout Denzel Mims tested positive for the virus recently, forcing him to miss each of the last two games.

    As much as Flacco and White's exposure to COVID-19 might seem like it had an impact on Wilson's return to the starting lineup, Connor Hughes of The Athletic assured that this virus-related update had no bearing on Wilson's status. Wilson was cleared and named the starter for this week no matter what.

