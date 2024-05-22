Aaron Rodgers Makes Shocking Admission About VP Talk
It was more than an internet rumor.
While addressing reporters after OTAs practice on Tuesday, New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged the truth behind his potential Vice Presidential bid as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate.
"The Bobby thing was a real thing. How it got out there? I don't know. It wasn't from me," said Rodgers. "Once the season starts, it's all about football."
With Election Day set for November 5, during the heart of the NFL regular season, the 40-year-old Rodgers would never be able to run a Presidential campaign while quarterbacking the Jets. As a result, his desire to complete a triumphant return from the Achilles tear he suffered in last year's opener ruled out the possibility of the four-time NFL MVP joining Kennedy on the campaign trail.
"I love Bobby. We had a couple really nice conversations. There were really two options - it was retire and be his VP or keep playing. I want to keep playing," said Rodgers.
Meanwhile, Kennedy has since named attorney Nicole Shanahan as his VP choice and the two independent candidates are in line to appear on the ballot in all 50 states.
Although not in 2024, Rodgers may have the opportunity to break into politics at some point. The intellectual field general has routinely opined on a number of relevant issues, including medical freedom and unlawful government censorship.
Earlier this month, Rodgers appeared as a featured guest on political commentator Tucker Carlson's X program.
"What used to make America great, we need to get back to that. I love people who stand up for what they believe in, like yourself Tucker," said Rodgers during the comprehensive interview.
Fewer than two weeks earlier, Rodgers was photographed rubbing shoulders with libertarian-leaning U.S. Senator Rand Paul at the Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs.