Zach Wilson Ranked Among Worst NFL Starting Quarterbacks For 2021 Season

He may be the No. 2 overall pick, but Zach Wilson still has a lot to prove at the next level.

PFF recently ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks and Wilson, set to embark on his first NFL season, was ranked 30th. The only other signal-callers listed below him were Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos.

Here's PFF's Bruce Gradkowski with more on Wilson's ranking among the worst quarterbacks in the league.

Wilson is as natural as it comes at throwing the football. He also brings the type of athleticism and off-platform throws we see from the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He had the highest single-season passing grade of the PFF College era (95.5). Only 13.6% of Wilson’s throws beyond the line of scrimmage were deemed uncatchable this past season, the lowest rate in the FBS. The big question will be how fast he can learn the playbook and adapt to the speed of the game. The biggest adjustment for young quarterbacks is how fast the pocket collapses — and making good decisions while it happens.

Wilson showcased his eagerness and commitment to get acclimated to Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur's system in his first few press conferences with the media since getting drafted. That doesn't mean the adjustment to the next level will come easily, though.

At the very least, the Jets are striving to avoid the same narrative that held Sam Darnold back during his tenure in green and white. New York added a few targets at wide receiver in free agency (namely top target Corey Davis) before bolstering the offense even further with the additions of Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore and Michael Carter in the draft.

If you're curious, Trevor Lawrence was ranked in the No. 21 spot by PFF. Lawrence was picked ahead of Wilson with the first overall selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

