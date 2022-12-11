Jets' Quinnen Williams Ruled Out After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Bills

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams walked to the locker room in the second quarter on Sunday with a limp after suffering a left calf injury.

Williams, who had two sacks in the first half before getting hurt, was later downgraded from questionable to out, the Jets announced.

It's unclear how serious this injury is for Williams, but the Jets can take a slight sigh of relief considering this isn't a knee injury. When Williams went down, it was a non-contact injury while he was moving laterally in the second quarter. He grabbed at the area around his knee.

With his two sacks on Sunday against the Bills, Williams is up to 11 sacks on the season, a new career-high. He's been one of the best players at his position in the NFL all year. Williams entered play with at least one quarterback hit in each of the last 11 games.

Williams isn't the only Jet to leave Sunday's game as well. Wideout Corey Davis suffered a head injury in the first quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Later, quarterback Mike White was slow to get up after taking a huge hit in the pocket on a pass to Elijah Moore. While backup Joe Flacco briefly entered the game as White was checked out on the sideline, the QB returned a few plays later.

