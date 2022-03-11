Report: Jets Re-Sign Lamarcus Joyner to One-Year Deal

Joyner had his first season with the Jets cut short last year after a triceps injury.

Veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner is returning to the Jets on a one-year deal.

Joyner's agent, Sunny Shah, broke the news with an announcement on social media Thursday evening.

Joyner started alongside Marcus Maye in the secondary in Week 1 last season, but his first campaign in green and white was cut short. After only nine snaps on defense—and two on special teams—Joyner was done for the year due to a triceps tear.

Now, entering his ninth NFL season, Joyner has a fresh start with Gang Green.

During Joyner's previous full season, in 2020, the safety had 66 tackles with five passes defended across 14 games with the Raiders. He will bring plenty of experience back to New York's defense, continuing to serve as a mentor for younger members of the secondary.

With Joyner set to return, New York must also decide if they want to bring Maye back as well. Alternatively, the Jets could pursue options in free agency, utilizing their cap space to find a more talented player, or pick a top-tier safety in next month's NFL draft.

New York could go after studs like Marcus Williams of the Saints or Kansas City's Tyrann Mathieu on the open market. Meanwhile, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton is considered one of the best overall prospects in this year's draft.

Maye, in all likelihood, will sign elsewhere this offseason. He also had an injury-shortened campaign after he received the franchise tag last year. Talks for a long-term deal fell through and at this point, a change in scenery might be the best choice for both sides.

New York also announced on Thursday that safety Will Parks has been re-signed. Parks was claimed by Gang Green last December. He started two of the team's final three games.

Offensive lineman Conor McDermott was also brought back this week, agreeing to a one-year deal with New York on Wednesday.

