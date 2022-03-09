Report: Jets Re-Sign OL Conor McDermott to One-Year Deal

McDermott played in six games this past season, catching a touchdown pass in Week 16 against the Jaguars

The Jets are bringing back their secret weapon for the 2022 season.

New York has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McDermott famously hauled in a one-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson in the Jets' dramatic victory over the Jaguars in Week 16 of last season.

All jokes aside, McDermott brings experience, depth and versatility to New York's offensive line going forward.

McDermott, 29, appeared in just six games last season, but he played in 15 the year before that. He's a former sixth-round pick (to the Patriots in 2017) and began his career with two seasons in Buffalo.

This could be the first of many moves related to New York's offensive line this offseason as we approach free agency and the NFL draft.

Will New York pick a top-ranked lineman with one of their two first-round selections next month? NC State's Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal are expected to come off the board early, but one could slip to the Jets at No. 4 overall. Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum is another name to keep an eye on, a center that New York could snag with the No. 10 pick.

The Jets are also likely to address the right guard position this offseason. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif filled in after he was acquired midway through last season, but New York can use their cap space (or a draft pick) to get better and younger at the position, emphasizing protection for Wilson as the young quarterback continues to develop. Duvernay-Tardif, along with veteran Morgan Moses, will enter free agency this month.

Mekhi Becton's future at left tackle is still uncertain, but with Alijah Vera-Tucker shining at left guard and George Fant at one of the tackle spots, New York has the makings of a solid group up front.

