Can the Jets Afford to Take a Risk on Perrion Winfrey?

This former Jets scout thinks New York should pick Oklahoma's defensive tackle in the 2022 NFL draft, providing a scouting report on the top prospect.

In scouting, it is all about finding dynamic football players, and Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey has dynamic ability.

Some plays on his game film are jaw-dropping.

The problem is that most of the plays reviewed during the regular season were not.

Winfrey then looked like he was possessed during Senior Bowl week, and in the game itself. That just so happened to be the game the Jets coaches were coaching. They got an up-close and personal look at Winfrey when he chose to look like a man amongst boys. Winfrey was even named as the Senior Bowl’s MVP.

He absolutely wrecked blocks that week in the one-on-ones and during practice.

Winfrey looked like a different person at Senior Bowl week. He was a pocket-wrecking bulldozer when all NFL eyes were on him.



However, when going back and looking at Winfrey in the four documented regular-season games, he got neutralized 95% of the time.

Winfrey looked downright soft at times. I mean, he always gave an effort, and yes, he encountered his share of double and even triple teams. However, he just handled most of the time.

Which version of this modern day “Jekyll and Hyde” will show up at training camp?



That is anyone’s guess.

A team could end up with someone who could make a run at defensive rookie of the year honors, or they could end up with a headache.

There is no question, Winfrey is the biggest boom or bust player in the 2022 draft. That is why a team can not afford to take Winfrey where they could be hurt badly if he goes south.

I will never forget hearing former NFL general manager Charley Casserly talk about Albert Haynesworth, who played defensive tackle for Tennessee and later for Washington, New England and Tampa Bay. When Casserly was asked about Haynesworth, he explained Tennessee basically kept him on one-year deals to keep him motivated.

Should the New York Jets Take Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey in the 2022 NFL Draft? This former Jets scout thinks New York should take a risk and draft Perrion Winfrey this month. Grading Perrion Winfrey Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-4, 292 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas and Baylor 2021 stats: 23 tackles (11 solo), 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble Grade: Third-Round Scouting Report BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC Underachiever with All-Pro ability. Wide and thick frame. Super strong alpha personality on the field. Has a real mean-streak. Shows a lot of rigidity in his movements and his hips. Not explosive at the point of attack, but flashes awesome raw natural strength and brute power once in a blue-moon. Flashes ability to drive guards right back into the QB. Flashes lightning fast swim and spin move. Best bets are to slip into gaps to blow up the pocket or just straight-up bull rush to create pressure. Has an incredible short-area close into the pocket, provided he can ever get past his block. Can push offensive linemen around like tackling dummies when he feels like it. Often stalemated against solo, double and triple teams. Looked stiff trying to change directions. Never gave up, just not effective as a pass rusher most of the time. Against the run flashed the ability to come off of blocks and make strong wrapping form tackles. Also flashed ability to slip through gaps and blow things up. More often, not even remotely a factor. Often neutralized. Struggles greatly to change direction in time to make a difference (missed tackles). Had three off-sides penalties in these four games. It will come down to what motivates him and pressing on that button. Bottom Line BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK I normally am an extremely hard grader (maybe even the hardest football talent grader in America), and I have no tolerance for underachievers. However, I really like Winfrey. A third-round grade is the highest grade I have ever given an underachiever. Winfrey’s upside is that good. He has the potential to take over games. He has it in him, and he has shown it. Winfrey has the kind of raw ability most defensive tackles in the NFL can only dream of. If Winfrey is there early in the third-round, the Jets have to take him. He is worth the risk.

