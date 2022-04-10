NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Seahawks Deal With Jets, Pick Matt Corral Fourth Overall

New York makes three trades in the first round of this mock draft, sending the No. 4 pick to Seattle and the No. 10 pick to Philadelphia.

The Jets make not one ... not two ... but three trades in the first round of this mock draft from NFL.com.

Chad Reuter put together a four-round mock this week with a hectic first round featuring a slew of trades and plenty of quarterbacks coming off the board early.

Let's walk through each of the picks involving the Jets, including some of Reuter's analysis from his piece, before breaking this down.

2022 NFL Mock Draft With Three Jets Trades in First Round (Via NFL.com) New York trades with the Seahawks, Eagles and Buccaneers in this wild first round mock draft. 4. Seattle Seahawks: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS The Seahawks trade ahead of Carolina and New Orleans, giving up their 2023 first-round pick and a 2022 fifth-rounder for one of the Jets' two fourth-rounders (No. 111). Corral's toughness and quick release might be more enticing to NFL teams than they are to those who cover the league. — Reuter 9. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Gardner's tape was very good (even though he wasn't tested often because of his talent) and his combine workout sealed the top-10 deal. The Jets need playmakers in the secondary, so his length and tenacity should be coveted. 10. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS The Eagles had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last year. Davis immediately rectifies that issue with his block-out-the-sun build. GM Howie Roseman continues his wheeling-and-dealing ways, giving up third- and fifth-round picks to move up five spots for Davis. 15. New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES London's combination of size and agility makes him a bargain at this spot. The Jets would likely take him if they stayed at No. 10, as his tools complement Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore quite well. 27. New York Jets: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports PROJECTED TRADE WITH TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS The Jets' extra draft capital allows them to move back into the first round to find their defensive leader in Dean. New York gives up second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in this trade, which the Buccaneers happily accept knowing they can get similar cornerback or edge rusher value with the 35th overall selection.

The odds of something like this coming to fruition are very slim, but this would be a practically perfect first round for the Jets.

New York is able to come away with two tremendous defenders, impactful players at positions of need, while adding a No. 1 receiver. Not to mention the fact that the Jets traded back with their first two picks (No. 4 and 10), recouping some value and setting general manager Joe Douglas up to do some serious damage later in the 2022 NFL draft (along with next year's draft as well).

The fact of the matter is that New York could pick cornerback Ahmad Gardner and wideout Drake London with the fourth and 10th selections. To still get those players later in the first while stockpiling more picks would be ideal for a franchise that's still rebuilding.

A swap with the Seahawks is ironic because the Jets received two first-round picks from Seattle not too long ago in the Jamal Adams trade. In this case, the Seahawks move up to replace Russell Wilson—by trading back, the Jets aren't able to draft EDGE prospects Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker, but Gardner would be a stellar addition to their secondary.

After adding London at 15, Gang Green elects to move up from one of their second-rounders to add a third prospect in the first round. The Jets could go a few different directions here (some top-ranked edge rushers, offensive linemen and defensive backs are still available), but Reuter predicts that New York would take linebacker Nakobe Dean 27th overall.

If you're curious, here are the rest of the picks in the 2022 NFL draft going to the Jets in this four-round mock:

38: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

69: Zamir White, RB, Georgia

83: Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA

