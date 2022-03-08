Ex-Jets Scout Is Not Impressed By Jordan Davis

This former Jets scout isn't convinced that Jordan Davis will be able to excel in the NFL, even after the defensive tackle's stunning performance at the NFL Combine.

This past week there has been a lot of talk about Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Multiple news outlets sounded enamored that the man nicknamed, “Godzilla,” ran a 4.78 40-yard-dash at the combine.

The NFL even sent out a tweet comparing Davis to J.J. Watt.

Should the Jets be considering this mountain of a man in the first round?

Absolutely not.

Davis is a classic textbook example of a prospect who got overhyped at the combine.

As someone who worked on Hall of Fame Coach Bill Parcells’ staff, Davis is nothing more than a limited area and limited production role player. He will struggle to get to the quarterback in the NFL.

The name of the game on defense is being able to get to the passer and/or being able to defend throws downfield. In other words, if a team cannot select a legit pass rusher or an elite corner in the first round, they need to instead take a skill position offensive player and try to keep up.

Teams are valuing running backs and the running game less and less. There have been only seven running backs taken in the first round since 2015 and 31 teams passed the ball between 51-66% of the time in 2021.

This is not 1980’s smash-mouth football anymore. The premium is on EDGE rushers, who can disrupt the pocket and get to the quarterback.

Davis, and his seven sacks over four years, is not that type of player. This is why he was a sub defensive linemen who got subbed out of a lot of passing situations.

In 2021, Davis put up two sacks in 13 games.

He put up these low sack numbers against lesser level competition than what the NFL has to offer.

Even as a run-stuffer, Davis’ production left a lot to be desired at Georgia:

2021: 32 tackles (17 solo)

2020: 16 tackles (7 solo)

2019: 18 tackles (7 solo)

2018: 25 tackles (6 solo)

Davis has only put up seven sacks and 31 solo tackles in four years.

Those numbers do not say first round.

The game film does not say first round.

The Scouting Combine numbers on Davis mean nothing. Davis does not run 40 yards in an entire game.

Should the New York Jets Draft Georgia DT Jordan Davis? This former Jets scout explains why New York should stay away from Jordan Davis in the 2022 NFL draft Grading Jordan Davis Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-6, 340 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama and Clemson Grade: Fifth-Round Scouting Report Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Sub interior limited area run defender who is an underachiever as a pass rusher. Tends to lineup in a four-point stance. Flashes ability to lock out with arms at the point of attack with brute power in passing situations. Uses hands well, but not explosive In his hips at the point. Flashed swim and spin spins literally one time each. Speed builds like a snowball rolling downhill. No burst. Tends to get limited movement and little pocket push most of the time. Looked soft and sluggish way too often against one-on-one blocking or in double teams. Turned it on more against Clemson (even drove the left guard back hard 2x) and created more pocket disruption that did not come out of him in the other three games viewed. Looked more motivated in the run game, where he was able to anchor down and violently make tackles in his immediate gaps. Pushed his weight around. Solid and powerful wrapping tackler. However, he was not able to consistently do that either on inside runs. Guessed the wrong gap several times. Questionable run instincts. No chance to make run stops outside the box. Questionable endurance. It is questionable if football is important to him. Not good for team morale. Bottom Line Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports I put a fourth-round documented grade on last year’s overhyped defensive tackle, Alabama’s Christian Barmore, and everyone thought I was crazy. Barmore went second-round to New England, and managed to only produce 23 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks in 17 regular season games. Jordan Davis is no Christian Barmore.

