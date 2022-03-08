Which Tight Ends Should Jets Target After Top Free Agents Received Franchise Tag?

With top options like Dalton Schultz and David Njoku no longer available, the Jets must turn to the NFL draft and veterans in free agency.

Earlier this offseason, the Jets were in a position to address the tight end position by adding a top-tier asset in free agency.

Now, three of the very best tight ends set to hit the market are locked in for 2022 with their current teams.

David Njoku, Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz each received the franchise tag from their respective clubs this week.

Much to the chagrin of Jets fans, Schultz was the most recent domino to fall, getting the tag from the Cowboys on Tuesday morning. It makes sense for Dallas—after Blake Jarwin's injury and the expected release of Amari Cooper—but Schultz would've been a tremendous addition in New York.

Nonetheless, the Jets must move forward and find value in the remaining assets on the table. Where should New York go from here? Let's break it down.

Referencing Pro Football Focus' free agency big board, Gesicki, Schultz and Njoku were all listed among the top-50 players set to become available this offseason. Rob Gronkowski is the only other tight end in that classification. From there, veteran tight ends like Zach Ertz, Gerald Everett, Evan Engram, Maxx Williams and C.J. Uzomah crack the top 100. With the cap space the Jets have, they can afford any of those options, bringing them in to provide some production to a position that's been a weakness in green and white for eons. READ: Three Affordable Tight Ends the Jets Should Target in Free Agency Why Not Both? Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports Perhaps this was the plan all along. New York can draft a top prospect, molding him into one of Zach Wilson's best and trustiest targets. They can also sign a second-tier asset in free agency—likely one of the names listed above—to help guide the rookie and give Wilson guaranteed production right away.

Consistent production from the tight end position will be pivotal in Wilson's evolution. Sure, they would've loved a player like Schultz, but imagine how much better this Jets offense can be with an improved tight end room, possibly another top wide receiver and some questions answered on the offensive line.

The Jets have plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball as well, but this would certainly be a step in the right direction.

