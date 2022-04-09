Three Trade-Back Scenarios for Jets With 10th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Here are three hypothetical trades for the Jets, moving back in the first round by trading the 10th overall selection.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, the true value of this class is starting to take its final shape. This is something that happens around this time every year: fan bases and analysts applaud the amount of elite talent across the board, but it’s not until the NFL front offices and scouting departments start to leak their thoughts on the class that the fan bases and analysts begin to know how the actual decision makers feel about the class.

While there are undoubtedly some very talented prospects in this class, the consensus is starting to become that it’s much more of a middle-heavy group than top-heavy. For comparison, last year’s best was one of the most talented crops we’ve seen in recent years with the top tight end prospect of the last decade in Kyle Pitts, three already great wide receivers in Jamarr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, two uber-talented tackles in Rashawn Slater and Penei Sewell, a versatile edge rusher in Micah Parsons, two lockdown cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn and five quarterbacks. From my evaluation, and I understand there can be some debate around this, 80-85 percent of those players mentioned above would be the No. 1 prospect in this draft class and the only ones that wouldn’t are guys that play positions that you wouldn’t consider with the No. 1 pick.

Everyone will have their own take on this, and deservedly so, but this belief is beginning to be backed up by front offices and scouting departments; the top of this year’s class just doesn’t have the pop of years prior. What it does have, and is something these previous classes lacked, is an insane amount of Day 2 and Day 3 talents.

There’s a multitude of reasons why this may be the case, but what makes most sense is the fact that college athletes who received their extra year or two of eligibility as a result of COVID has pushed a large portion of athlete’s draft decisions back a year or so, leading to a lot of solid athletes being available in Rounds 2-7. At the end of the day, the best value you’ll be getting with your draft picks is the end of Round 1 and through the middle of Day 3.

With all that considered, the Jets are in a very favorable position. Their two second-round picks and early third rounder should land them impact players which, combined with an elite prospect with the No. 4 pick, shapes this team beautifully for 2022. That scenario doesn’t even include their 10th overall selection, which could really open some strong possibilities by way of trade-back scenarios.

Today, we’ll look at three intriguing scenarios that could cause Joe Douglas and Co. to take a step back, recoup some draft capital later in 2022 or early in 2023, and still land a very solid player in the backend of Round 1. Let’s kick things off:

Kansas City Receives: Pick No. 10 This one seems the least likely of the three, as New York takes itself well into the backend of Round 1, but the chance to add four impact players between picks 29 and 38 would be an awesome opportunity for this front office to leave April as one of the top “winners” of the draft. The buzz surrounding Jameson Williams is really starting to ramp up as we head into mid-April, and the concerns around his injury seem to be lessening in similar fashion to Jaylen Waddle last season. Williams won’t end up as the sixth pick like his former teammate did a year prior, but there is a growing belief he could be the first receiver off the board on April 28. With Kansas City moving on from Tyreek Hill a few weeks back, a move into the top-15 could result in his immediate replacement and a new favorite deep target for Patrick Mahomes. While this does seem odd, as the Jets were one of the two finalists for Tyreek Hill and would assume Williams’ fit would be an intriguing one for Mike LaFleur, but I don’t see the Jets bringing in a wideout that wouldn’t be available until midway through the season. This team needs to be winning games in September and October and stashing away a wideout with the 10th pick won’t help that winning mentality. Making this move would also presumably leave them with an outside chance of getting one of the top five receivers in this class, but names like Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Georgia’s George Pickens and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson are starting to look like late first round options and would all be impact players to begin 2022. Depending how the board falls, this could turn into a group of rookies that includes Christian Watson, defensive tackle Travis Jones, linebacker Chad Muma and cornerback Kyler Gordon — an impressive haul when paired with their No. 4 selection. It would be a gutsy move for Douglas to move back just about 20 spots, but if he’s comfortable with the growing notion that this is a middle-heavy draft it would be quite a way to address their plethora of needs with some of the draft’s best at those positions.

