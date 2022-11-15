Why the Jets Need to Consider Drafting Malik Cunningham in 2023

If there is one player Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas and his scouting staff need to be paying attention to right now, it's the electrifying dual-threat Malik Cunningham.

This University of Louisville quarterback is the best kept secret in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he would be a great pick for New York for four reasons:



He is the one of the most dynamic prospects in this draft class and he compares favorably to former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson (statistically and on game film). Jets' starting QB Zach Wilson has not met expectations with two injury plagued seasons and a current career completion percentage of 56.2%. Both of Wilson's backups, Joe Flacco and Mike White are scheduled to become free agents. Cunningham leads an offense at Louisville that mixes trick plays into their game planning which fits perfectly into Jets' Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur's attack.

Forget media draft darlings like Alabama's QB Bryce Young and Kentucky's QB Will Levis. Cunningham makes those two look like they came out of a gumball machine.

Is the comparison between Cunningham and Jackson a sound comparison?

Yes.

Why?

Collegiately, Cunningham has put up a higher completion percentage at Louisville than Jackson (62.7% vs. 57.0%) and a higher QB rating (152.4 vs. 142.9).

Cunningham has averaged 8.8 yards-per-attempt and Jackson finished at 8.3.

A slight edge goes to Jackson rushing, as he averaged 6.3 yards per carry for the Cardinals, and Cunningham to date is at 5.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Looking back there were skeptics about Jackson coming out of Louisville, which is why he had to wait around to be the last pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

We've since seen what his brand of football has produced.

Over the past four seasons in Baltimore, Jackson has led the team in passing and rushing while landing in elite company winning more than 70% of his games (47-20).

When I've studied Jackson and Cunningham on game film, they are similar types of passers. Neither sets the air on fire, but they do a phenomenal job extending and creating plays like few can and that's what keeps defenses off-balance.

Jackson has finished ranking between No. 18 and No. 25 as a passer from 2019-2022. He's led Baltimore to the playoffs three out four of these seasons, and has them in first-place this season in the AFC North (6-3).

Jackson is about to break the bank in free agency.

Undoubtedly, that same skepticism that was prevalent when Jackson was drafted, will bloom once again this spring when Cunningham is available for the Jets to draft.

Cunningham sustained a shoulder injury against Clemson this past weekend, and while it is currently unknown if he will play against NC State this weekend. Louisville has qualified for a bowl game to be played toward year end.

Grading Malik Cunningham

6-foot-1, 190 pounds



2021 game film reviewed: Syracuse, FSU and Ole Miss

2022 game film reviewed: Syracuse, FSU and Wake Forest

2022 stats to date: 133/212 (62.7%), 1,552 yards (7.3 avg.), 8 TD, 4 INT.

Note: Has missed four games in five seasons

Grade: First-Round

Scouting Report:

Confident athletic dynamic dual-threat who has shown noticeable improvement as a pure passer this season and looks more decisive. Operates a fluid wide open feeling attack out of shotgun and spreads the ball all over the field with a good arm. Shows excellent ball handling skills and a convincing play-action while setting up. Able to slide around and evade. Inconsistent going through progressions and occasionally locks in with the target, but he has shown marked improvement in this area this season. Best throwing short range. Inconsistent intermediate and deep. Best throwing crossing, slant and seam routes. Able to throw with touch or fit it into coverages between defenders. Tends to keep the ball out of harm's way and puts it only where receivers can catch it. Threw five bad passes in these six games. Shows he is a passer first and a runner second by remaining focused downfield in the face of the rush. Does have the option of taking off, by design or out of necessity. Makes defenses adjust to him on the move. An explosive, elusive, graceful, nimble runner with burst. Able to make defenders miss. A threat to score every time he takes off. He is a player who can make something out of nothing.

Bottom line: Cunningham plays big and would fit perfectly into the Big Apple.

