Why the Jets Should Target Myjai Sanders in the 2022 NFL Draft

New York already got a close look at Sanders during the Senior Bowl. Now, the Jets should do their best to secure the Cincinnati edge rusher on draft day.

With more and more emphasis on the offensive side of the ball, NFL defenses had better be able to get to the quarterback.

One such player who shows he can bring some serious heat is Cincinnati’s EDGE, Myjai Sanders.

He is easily one of the most underrated players in the 2022 NFL draft and he is a prospect the Jets need to be paying close attention to.

While his sack total dropped off in 2021 (2.5), he put up first place pressure numbers (62) according to Pro Football Focus. They also scored him with the highest pass rush grade amongst AAC EDGES.

In the game film I watched, Sanders drew a lot of double and even an occasional triple teams. He was impressive enough to jump up to my (standing up) EDGE3. That puts him on my big board behind Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Oklahoma’s Nik Bonnito, and right ahead of Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie.

Sanders is very intriguing and there is no quit in the guy. He brings it every play and that is a very underrated quality in scouting. This is not about who looks the prettiest running around little orange cones on pro days. This is about who brings it on game film, and Sanders brings it.

From all indications on Twitter, he also had a heck of a Senior Bowl week, where ironically the Jets’ coaching staff had a chance to get a first hand look at him.

On newyorkjets.com, this is what they had to say about Sanders at the Senior Bowl:

“Sanders showed bend, burst and strength Tuesday. He recovered a fumble on a botched snap exchange in team period and was impressive in 1-on-1s. He showed the ability to get around the corner against the big Minnesota T Daniel Faalele (6-9, 380) before putting him on his back on the next rep. Dane Brugler of The Athletic mocked Sanders at No. 40 in his latest mock draft.”

Jordan Reid of ESPN sees Sanders a little higher than that and put the menacing pass rusher at No. 35 overall going to the Jets early in the second round, in his most recent mock.

I see him even higher than that. I have given Sanders the highest grade in America (20-32). When I watched him, he showed me a few eye-popping moments that even brought back memories of my favorite defensive player in my life, Dexter Manley.

Sanders is the first player I have ever even mentioned in the same sentence as Manley.

Should the Jets pick Myjai Sanders in this year's draft? New York got a close look at Sanders, an edge rusher from Cincinnati, during the 2022 Senior Bowl. Myjai Sanders Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-5, 255 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: Notre Dame, Indiana, Houston and UCF Grade: First Round Scouting Report Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Disruptive, athletic, relentless and fast pocket wrecker with long arms who is QB minded and he rocks ball carriers. Lanky frame. Offers versatility coming off either side and can stand up or put his hand down in the dirt. Better standing up. Explosive first step. Flashed elite burst. Anticipates snap extremely well. Does an excellent job of setting up tackles and testing them in every way. Keeps coming. Uses long arms and great hand usage to create separation and bend the edge hard. Has power with momentum to put tackles on skates. Displayed strong rip move to shoot inner gap to penetrate or can stunt further inside and blast straight up the pocket. Flashed spin and skip move. His pressure resulted in two interceptions against Indiana and one in each of the Notre Dame and UCF games. Strong personality. Constantly fighting to get to the QB. Good close. Has knack for getting arm up in passing lanes and deflecting the ball (5 in ‘21). Some noticeable tightness that hinders quick adjustments in the pocket. Against the run inconsistent coming off blocks. Can get locked up (even against TE). Did show he can use hands to come off some blocks and fight to the ball carrier. He does not lack effort against run, just brute power that gets him hung up half the time. Chases. Solid wrapping tackling ability. Dynamic handful who is a complete three down player who also showed ability to drop into coverage.

While I was not crazy about the level of competition during the season Sanders looked dominant against, that concern was erased against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

Sanders turned in a 40.7% win rate and 10 pressures in 27 defensive snaps against Alabama. That is about as close to an NFL warm-up as college football has to offer.

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook).