Studying Zach Wilson, Part One: What Needed Work Coming Out of College

In part one of a series here at Jets Country, we break down some of Zach Wilson's college tape, diving into what the quarterback needed to change making the jump from BYU to the NFL.

As long as the Jets have something strong in rookie quarterback Zach Wilson then they’re headed in a positive direction.

Look directly at this upcoming Super Bowl for your proof. Are the Bengals actually one of the best two or three teams in the league? No, but you don’t need a perfect roster when you have a quarterback like Joe Burrow; who’s sudden ascension and acclimation in the NFL has everyone’s jaws dropped.

Now, Wilson does not need to be Burrow. Or Patrick Mahomes, or Josh Allen, or Justin Herbert. The expectations shouldn’t be for him to be those individuals either. Frankly, as of right now he’s nowhere close to that. He does, however, have the potential to be a solid NFL quarterback if he continues to make adjustments both physically, and mentally, to his game.

This series, centered around the debut campaign of New York’s hopeful boy wonder, will take a detailed look at just how far Wilson has come in his first 10 months of professional football. To get there first, we must know who he was before he got to work with Mike LaFleur and Co. and what specifically needed to be worked on in his transition from college to the pros.

NOTE: Film used in this article are clips from a YouTube video—posted by the user "zzLIAMzz11"—that features every play from Zach Wilson's 2020 Season at BYU. Watch that video by clicking here!

Issue No. 1: Working as an Independent Contractor

In comparison between mental and physical improvements, I tend to believe physical is of the easier to fix, so let’s start with the most hopeful change he can make—a consistent, clean and evenly distributed throwing motion.

A common, fixable problem around young quarterbacks is that they rely too much on their upper body to complete throws. By letting their arm serve as an independent contractor, their lower body is not able to help keep the throw aligned and fluent through the throw. This comes by way of off-platform throws, something Wilson was very accustomed to making at the collegiate level.

First example, this easy three-step drop to his running back in the flat. Instead of getting his feet straight for the easy release, Wilson’s legs are almost horizontal of each other which causes the extra torque needed in his upper half to make the throw sail above his target’s head.

No need to fill this page with tens of examples, but here’s another situation where the throwing motion is discombobulated. Never mind the fact that Wilson just doesn’t see the linebacker, but there’s zero movement from his lower body on this easy throw. Keeping your feet active also helps hold off the defender, but instead this lack of movement tells the linebacker exactly where his plans of throwing are.

Off-platform throws are way more common in today’s NFL, but they really should only come, when necessary, under pressure or on the run. The need for a consistent, full body throwing motion on some of the easier throws in the game will make for a much more consistent approach for the young gunslinger and improve his accuracy even more.

Issue No. 2: Anticipating Second-Read Throws

Being able to throw your receivers open is extremely important in today’s downfield passing attack. While anticipating your quick-concept throws is still an essential part to the game, and something Wilson has done well at, being able to lead your receiver on deeper concepts or improvised plays is just as important.

On this 22-yard pass, Wilson doesn’t anticipate his receiver breaking off his corner to the middle. The ball leaves his hand late, and is broken up by the recovering defensive back because of it.

This instance, Wilson doesn’t realize his tight end is able to slip into a weak part of the defensive zone. His tardiness allows the safety to come up on the play and break up the pass.

Keep in mind this is coming against middle-tier FBS corners and safeties. In the NFL, where DBs are faster, longer and stronger, not hitting your receivers open on deep concepts will lead to some disastrous plays.

Issue No. 3: Knowing When to Give Up

Unlike the previous quarterbacks mentioned—Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert—Wilson lacks the size that makes these men so sturdy. All are either significantly taller or heaver, and some both. Because of that, Wilson needs to be more conscious about protecting his body; he can’t hold up through a decade of hits like someone at 240 pounds can.

Wilson treats his body like he’s 240 pounds, waiting way too long on broken-down plays, not sliding down before taking big hits and tossing dangerous passes that are too high-risk.

When you have the arm talent to pull off throws from all angles and on the run, you want to test your limits and never let the play die. While that can be fine from time to time in college, we’ll have plenty of examples of this to look forward to in this series as we progress through his rookie season.

Improving upon that will look toward two major categories; sensing pressure and know your quickest outlet pre-snap. Having the escape route in the back of your head takes away an extra moment of thought, and the sixth sense of knowing when you have guys on your back is what can save years on your body.

Up next, the preseason, where we’ll see what Wilson was able to do in a shortened offseason with the Jets coaching staff.

